 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Getting Starlink has never been easier than it is right now

Jennifer Allen
By
A Starlink dish next to an RV.
SpaceX

Anyone who’s been considering new internet deals will appreciate that they can now order Starlink via Best Buy. Best Buy now stocks Starlink hardware such as its standard kit with AC Dual Band Wi-Fi system along with the High Performance kit too. You’ll still need to check it’s available in your area as well as sign up for a monthly service plan but being able to purchase through Best Buy is much simpler than before. Here’s what else you need to know about Starlink.

Why you should order Starlink

Starlink aims to provide fantastic satellite internet services unlike its competitors. It promises much lower latency than other satellite providers with high speeds even in traditionally underserved areas like rural locations. It also promises to be more competitively priced. To sign up to Starlink, you’ll need to check the coverage map to see if you live somewhere eligible. Much of the U.S. is supported so you should be in luck.

Best Buy currently stocks three different types of Starlink packages. There’s the . This includes one Wi-Fi satellite, is best paired with the Residential & Roam service plan, and costs $600. Alternatively, you can purchase the for $2,500. It’s best for businesses, enterprise applications, and power users. Plan on pairing it with one of the three business service plans. At Best Buy, you can also buy the for $2,500. It’s best for mobility applications such as your RV, Maritime purposes, and mobile businesses. Logically then, pair it with the Mobility or Maritime service plans.

Related

In all cases, you need to sign up for a monthly service plan with these varying in price depending on your needs and location. Make sure you check what your options are before you dive into purchasing the kit. For many, it’ll work out better value than other satellite internet options.

If you’re limited with internet options, Starlink is a great alternative promising high speeds and low latency while you browse, game, or work. Now available at Best Buy, hit the button below to make an order. Once you add the kit to your cart, you can check which service plans are available in your area and pick the best one for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is 50% off right now
Intel Online Connect

Lenovo’s ThinkPad lineup offers a laptop model for almost everyone, and with this deal on the 11th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon it offers some impressive savings for professionals and small businesses. Currently you can grab the base model ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $1,160, which is a 50% discount from its regular price of $2,319. However, there are many configurations of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 that qualify for this 50% discount, so you can customize your build several different ways and still count on saving big.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
There are a lot of options when trying to track down the best laptops for your daily workflow, and the ThinkPad lineup alone offers several of them. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide can help you sort through some of the broader similarities and differences between models, but when it comes to meeting the needs of users who want something secure, powerful, and portable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a difficult computer to top. Its base offering includes an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

Read more
Best Buy just knocked $250 off this Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

For an awesome gaming monitor deal, check out the offer Best Buy has on the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. Usually priced at $800, it's down to $550 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. Offering great picture quality for anyone with the best gaming hardware, it's sure to be a fantastic upgrade for many. Here's a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor
As makers of some of the best gaming monitors, you're in good hands with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K gaming monitor. It has all the right credentials for an awesome display. It's a 4K IPS panel so there's a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 but it's so much more. There's HDR400 support so you get fantastic depth and detail to whatever you're looking at.

Read more
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $300 off at Best Buy
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023 front view showing display and keyboard deck.

You can't really beat gaming laptop deals that also relate to some of the best gaming laptops around right now. That's the case today with $300 of the fantastic Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It normally costs $1,600 but for a limited time only, you can buy it for $1,300 with that $300 saving being a huge chunk of change to enjoy. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop, this is one that's worth paying attention to. We're here to tell you all you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
One of the best gaming laptops around, especially if you want a small and portable gaming setup, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop has everything you could want in this price range. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor paired up with 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card.

Read more