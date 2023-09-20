Getting Starlink has never been easier than it is right now

Anyone who’s been considering new internet deals will appreciate that they can now order Starlink via Best Buy. Best Buy now stocks Starlink hardware such as its standard kit with AC Dual Band Wi-Fi system along with the High Performance kit too. You’ll still need to check it’s available in your area as well as sign up for a monthly service plan but being able to purchase through Best Buy is much simpler than before. Here’s what else you need to know about Starlink.

Why you should order Starlink

Starlink aims to provide fantastic satellite internet services unlike its competitors. It promises much lower latency than other satellite providers with high speeds even in traditionally underserved areas like rural locations. It also promises to be more competitively priced. To sign up to Starlink, you’ll need to check the coverage map to see if you live somewhere eligible. Much of the U.S. is supported so you should be in luck.

Best Buy currently stocks three different types of Starlink packages. There’s the . This includes one Wi-Fi satellite, is best paired with the Residential & Roam service plan, and costs $600. Alternatively, you can purchase the for $2,500. It’s best for businesses, enterprise applications, and power users. Plan on pairing it with one of the three business service plans. At Best Buy, you can also buy the for $2,500. It’s best for mobility applications such as your RV, Maritime purposes, and mobile businesses. Logically then, pair it with the Mobility or Maritime service plans.

In all cases, you need to sign up for a monthly service plan with these varying in price depending on your needs and location. Make sure you check what your options are before you dive into purchasing the kit. For many, it’ll work out better value than other satellite internet options.

If you’re limited with internet options, Starlink is a great alternative promising high speeds and low latency while you browse, game, or work. Now available at Best Buy, hit the button below to make an order. Once you add the kit to your cart, you can check which service plans are available in your area and pick the best one for you.

