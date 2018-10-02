Digital Trends
Computing

SteelSeries’ wireless gaming mouse is charged for battle in 15 minutes

Michael Archambault
By
SteelSeries Rival 650 Gaming Mouse

Wireless mice typically aren’t the first choice for most gamers; input lag can be a hindrance on performance and power-hungry batteries can leave players dead in the middle of an intense battle. SteelSeries thinks it can change all that with its new Rival 650 gaming mouse — the first wireless mouse with fast charging and only 1ms of latency. Modeled after the wired Rival 600, SteelSeries hopes to bring the benefits of wireless to the gaming world.

Powered by an internal battery, the Rival 650 can deliver over 10 hours of charging time with only 15 minutes of charging. While the mouse packs a healthy 24 hours of battery life, gamers should be able to feel a bit more confident that they won’t find themselves left in the dust with its fast-charging abilities. Of course, players can still choose to go wired with the included detachable soft rubber cable if they desire.

A gaming mouse wouldn’t be worth anything, even with a full charge, if it couldn’t keep up, and that’s why SteelSeries is promoting Quantum Wireless. Able to maintain a stable and lighting fast connecting with your PC, the Rival 650 packs a minimal 1ms latency with 1,000Hz polling. Addressing the primary concerns for gamers looking to go wireless the new mouse is primed to provide quite a compelling gaming session.

Mostly a 600 with wireless features packed in and ready to go, the newer 650 takes on some of the great traits of its wired counterpart, such as the SteelSeries TrueMove3+ sensor system. With an impressive tracking capability of up to 12,000 CPI and a depth sensor for liftoff detection, it is unlikely your mouse will have trouble keeping up in the arena.

Other features offered by the SteelSeries Rival 650 includes a built-in ARM processor for saving device configurations, embedded RGB lighting, and a customizable weight between 4.2 ounces and 5.4 ounces. The 650 is molded for right-handed players and features an ergonomic grip with a black, soft-touch finish.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux computers with an available USB support, the Rival 650 can be combined with SteelSeries’ Engine software for a customized experience — only available on Windows 7 and Mac. You can purchase the SteelSeries Rival 650 wireless gaming mouse for $120.

Don't Miss

How to make GIFs with Photoshop (or these free alternatives)
hp spectre folio revew feat
Product Review

Wrapped in leather, the HP Spectre Folio looks, feels, and yup, even smells good

Leather on a laptop? It might sound a little ostentatious at first, but the HP Spectre Folio attempts to classy up its design with the use of leather all around the device. Does HP's latest 2-in-1 reinvent the PC or repackage it for…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
net neutrality rules fraud
Computing

U.S. government sues California to stop its new net neutrality regulations

The U.S. Justice Department is suing to prevent California from implementing its new net neutrality law. Under SB822, California will reverse the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality from earlier this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Pro (2017)
Computing

The Surface Pro will go back to black, Microsoft event listing confirms

After abandoning black for its Surface Pro, Microsoft all but confirmed that the minimalist color option will be making a comeback in October 2018. This all but confirms that we will see refreshed Surface hardware tomorrow.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Step back in time with Google’s secret text-adventure game

An Easter egg was found on Google's website, allowing users to engage in a fun text adventure game without leaving their web browser. Join the adventure as you play as Google's logo looking for its lost letters.
Posted By Michael Archambault
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for October 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to make an animated gif a
Social Media

These are the best ways to make an animated GIF

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Lenovo Legion Y730 15-inch Review
Product Review

Lenovo’s Legion Y730 is a midrange muscleman that’s too quickly winded

Lenovo’s Legion Y730 15-inch is a handsome mid-range laptop that has the hardware credentials you’ll need to tackle modern games, but can it conquer competition from Dell, Asus, MSI, and many more?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
webvr chrome android desktop google
Computing

Your Google Chrome extensions are about to get a lot safer

Starting Chrome version 70, you'll be able to control the access your extensions have to visited websites. Developers will be subject to more scrutiny when submitting extensions that request sensitive permissions. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
adobe acrobat dc modernized home view across desktop phone tablet high res
Photography

Adobe modernizes the PDF with updates to Acrobat, Adobe Scan

Sure, PDFs are a universal format, but they can be hard to work with. Adobe is working to ease some of those challenges with updates to Adobe Acrobat DC, Acrobat Reader, and Adobe Scan.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
intel
Computing

Leak shows Intel’s Core i9-9900K comes in a cool 12-sided box, but costs $580

In the latest rounds of leaks, pricing and packaging for the Intel Core i9-9900k appeared on Amazon. The much-anticipated processor reportedly comes in a translucent dodecahedron shaped box but is somewhat pricey at $582.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
surface pro with lte now available vs pixelbook
Computing

Microsoft Surface Pro 6: Everything we know

If you've been eyeing a Surface Pro, you may want to wait until 2019. Microsoft is expected to give its professional tablet a major design overhaul and introduce updated features, like a new processor, USB-C, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
mit algorithims predicts whats happening in video gettyimages 200553945 001
Emerging Tech

MIT’s latest A.I. is freakishly good at determining what’s going on in videos

MIT researchers have created an A.I. system which uses a deep learning neural network to fill in the blanks in video frames to work out what activity is taking place. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
heres everything microsoft could announce at its october 2 surface event new black
Computing

Leaked image shows updates to the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and Surface Studio

The October 2 Surface event is just around the corner. Let's take a look at everything Microsoft could unveil at the event, including major announcement for new Surface products, unique accessories, and long-sought Windows 10 features.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Chuong Nguyen
oculus santa cruz hands on version 1538022694 quest 5
Virtual Reality

The Oculus Quest and Go both let you play without a PC, but which is better?

The mid-range of virtual reality hardware is by far the most competitive, with Oculus VR now offering two excellent products to those with more limited budgets. We pitted the Oculus Quest vs. Oculus Go, to see which is best.
Posted By Jon Martindale