SteelSeries’ wireless gaming mouse is charged for battle in 15 minutes

Wireless mice typically aren’t the first choice for most gamers; input lag can be a hindrance on performance and power-hungry batteries can leave players dead in the middle of an intense battle. SteelSeries thinks it can change all that with its new Rival 650 gaming mouse — the first wireless mouse with fast charging and only 1ms of latency. Modeled after the wired Rival 600, SteelSeries hopes to bring the benefits of wireless to the gaming world.

Powered by an internal battery, the Rival 650 can deliver over 10 hours of charging time with only 15 minutes of charging. While the mouse packs a healthy 24 hours of battery life, gamers should be able to feel a bit more confident that they won’t find themselves left in the dust with its fast-charging abilities. Of course, players can still choose to go wired with the included detachable soft rubber cable if they desire.

A gaming mouse wouldn’t be worth anything, even with a full charge, if it couldn’t keep up, and that’s why SteelSeries is promoting Quantum Wireless. Able to maintain a stable and lighting fast connecting with your PC, the Rival 650 packs a minimal 1ms latency with 1,000Hz polling. Addressing the primary concerns for gamers looking to go wireless the new mouse is primed to provide quite a compelling gaming session.

Mostly a 600 with wireless features packed in and ready to go, the newer 650 takes on some of the great traits of its wired counterpart, such as the SteelSeries TrueMove3+ sensor system. With an impressive tracking capability of up to 12,000 CPI and a depth sensor for liftoff detection, it is unlikely your mouse will have trouble keeping up in the arena.

Other features offered by the SteelSeries Rival 650 includes a built-in ARM processor for saving device configurations, embedded RGB lighting, and a customizable weight between 4.2 ounces and 5.4 ounces. The 650 is molded for right-handed players and features an ergonomic grip with a black, soft-touch finish.

Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux computers with an available USB support, the Rival 650 can be combined with SteelSeries’ Engine software for a customized experience — only available on Windows 7 and Mac. You can purchase the SteelSeries Rival 650 wireless gaming mouse for $120.