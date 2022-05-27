 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best new Windows apps, according to Microsoft

By

Microsoft is acknowledging many of its top applications and developers in a new Microsoft Store App Awards.

The brand has announced winners, runners-up, and finalists of various awards categories, split between Community Choice Awards that were nominated by users and Microsoft Store Editor’s Choice Awards that were selected in-house.

ShareX is a Microsoft Store App Awards winner.

While the prizes are unknown, the awards are meant to bring awareness to the range of applications available on at the Microsoft Store.

The Community Choice Awards include: 

The Microsoft Store Editor’s Choice Awards include:

Microsoft’s editor team also gave special recognition to the app Talk for Me, a text-to-speech and speech assistance application.

Having revamped the Microsoft Store on Windows in 2021, the app store has faced some criticism for not having sufficient compatibility with a number of applications. Microsoft recently added its own Microsoft Teams application to the Microsoft Store with support for Windows 10 and Windows 11 in mid-May.

Soon following, the brand confirmed at its recent Build conference, the ending of the wait-list program for Win32 apps in the Microsoft Store. This will allow even more applications compatibility with the Microsoft Store, in particular those that run on C++, WinForms, WPF, MAUI, React, Rust, Flutter, and Java – as long as they run on Windows.

Many publications noted that the Win32 program was oddly exclusive in the past, favoring third-party apps like Discord, Firefox, and Zoom, while several commonly used applications, such as Google Chrome and Steam, were not allowed on the Microsoft Store. It will be interesting to see which apps will now come to the app store with the restrictions lifted.

It will also be interesting to see how future Microsoft Store App Awards will pan out when more Win32 programs are added to the app store.

Editors' Recommendations

Snapchat has a new Shared Stories feature. Here’s how to use it

The Snapchat app store listing on a mobile device with a stylus resting on it.

Switch Online’s latest retro games are better than you think

Nintendo added

Afraid your pipes will burst? Here are the top water leak detectors

water leak detectors

The best fan-made Pokémon games

A trainer calling pokemon games for babies.

Dark Souls servers are finally coming back online

dark souls iii guide 20200925131848

The best Xbox Series X controllers

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller viewed from the side.

Best Ninja Foodi deals for May 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

The best processors in 2022: AMD and Intel duke it out

Intel Core i7-7700K review

Best GoPro alternative action camera deals for May 2022

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

The best tripods for the iPad

Hulu With Live TV: Plans, price, channels, bundles and more

Hulu app icon on Roku.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (May 2022)

Two astronauts and an android peer into the camera in a scene from Space Sweepers.