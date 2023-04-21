 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

It’s time for Apple to finally kill the Mac Pro for good

Luke Larsen
By

The Mac Pro has always been the cream of the crop in terms of performance. That’s why its transition to Apple Silicon has been so highly anticipated over these past couple years.

But with the latest reports pointing to yet another delay, it’s time to get serious about whether or not an Apple Silicon Mac Pro make any sense at all in the new lineup Apple has created. Given the situation, maybe it’s time for Apple to kiss this design goodbye for good.

A close-up of Apple's Mac Pro from 2019 showing the front "cheesegrater" grill and top handle.

Apple Silicon modularity doesn’t work

The Mac Pro is the opposite of everything that makes the Apple Silicon Macs work. It was reintroduced in 2019 as not only the most powerful Mac in the lineup — but also the most modular. This was Apple’s take on a traditional desktop tower, meaning many of the components could be upgraded, repaired, or replaced with ease.

Related

That’s the antithesis of what the Apple Silicon design ethos stands for. These highly efficient chips contain everything in one, including graphics and memory. By design, nothing can be upgraded by the user.

Related Videos

And according to the latest reports, Apple’s plan was to use an Apple Silicon chip in an updated Mac Pro, while removing the ability to upgrade graphics. While storage would still be able to be upgraded, by the logic of the design of Apple Silicon, it’s hard to imagine how memory could be upgradeable. Without this kind of modularity, one of the primary selling points of the Mac Pro is out the window — and the very idea already has Pro users frustrated.

All that’s left, in this case, is better performance. But even that may be in jeopardy.

The elephant in the room

The Apple Studio Display alongside a Mac Studio computer on a desk.

Apple announced the Mac Studio last spring, and the brand new desktop in the lineup certainly felt like a proper replacement of both the 27-inch iMac and the Mac Pro. With it, the M1 Ultra, the most powerful configuration of the M1 we’d ever seen, made its debut. The M1 Ultra was made by stitching together two sides of the M1 Max die, packaged using the company’s UltraFusion technology. The result was incredible performance, especially on the graphics front, with up to 64 GPU cores.

Despite that fact, Apple insisted at that very same event that the Mac Pro was, indeed, still in the works. At the time, we all took that to mean Apple had some kind of more powerful chip in the works, which became known in the rumor mill as the M1 Extreme. Some reports indicated that sort of M1 Extreme was being engineered, but as the delays mounted, it became clear that such a chip wasn’t making the cut after all. All the while, Apple executives continued to commit to the idea that the Apple Silicon Mac Pro was coming.

M1 Ultra is created with Ultrafusion technology of M1 Max chips.

And now, word on the street is that the new Mac Pro will use an M2 Ultra. That would be, as it sounds, the successor to the same chip that debuted in the Mac Studio. As you can probably imagine, that leaves very little difference between these two desktops. Given how much cheaper and smaller the Mac Studio is, what possible reason would there be to buy the Mac Pro?

Apple’s plan seems to be to skip an update to the Mac Studio to avoid cannibalization in its own lineup. But come on, that’s not a sustainable solution — especially not for a company that thinks out its product lineups like Apple does. The company has clearly painted itself into a corner, and it might be smarter now to just bow out now.

It’s OK to bow out

Mark Gurman is the reporter on many of these rumors, and he still believes a Mac Pro update is coming later this year. If that’s true, Apple may try to time it with the launch of the M3 chips. We’ll have to see if this turns out to be true.

For all we know, Apple very well may have some kind of brand new solution in the works. Maybe it’s figured out a way to really distinguish the Mac Pro from the Mac Studio. If it intends to keep the Mac Pro around, I sure hope it does. But from the information we have now, I think it makes a lot more sense for Apple to bite the bullet and kill off the Mac Pro before it becomes another canceled product like AirPower.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Luke Larsen
Luke Larsen
Section Editor, Computing

Luke Larsen is the Computing Editor at Digital Trends and manages all content covering laptops, monitors, PC hardware, and everything else that plugs into a computer. Luke joined Digital Trends in 2017 as a native Portlander, happy to join a media company that called his city home. His obsession with technology is in observing the ebb and flow of how technological advancement and design intersects with our day-to-day experience of it. From digging into the minute details to stepping back and seeing the wider trends, Luke revels in telling stories with tech.

Before working at DT, he worked as Tech Editor at Paste Magazine for over four years and has bylines at publications such as IGN and The Oregonian. When he's not obsessing over what the best laptop is or how Apple can fix the Mac, Luke spends his time playing designer board games, quoting obscure Star Wars lines, grilling chicken wings, and endlessly tinkering with his pedal board.

Leak reveals how Apple VR headset’s hand tracking may work
A rendering of an Apple mixed-reality headset (Reality Pro) in a gold color seen from the front.

Apple’s secret mixed-reality headset -- dubbed Reality Pro -- is due to launch imminently, but the way you’ll use the device is something of a mystery. Sure, rumors have pointed to some form of gesture control, but that’s a pretty vague description. Fortunately, we might now have a better idea of how it will work.

That’s because Apple has just been granted a patent outlining how you might be able to use a special ring to control objects while using the Reality Pro headset. The idea is that, with this ring on your finger, you’ll be able to perform various gestures that will let you open apps, scroll webpages, and more.

Read more
Your next MacBook Air could be even faster than expected
The Apple MacBook Pro 14 laptop propped up at an angle on a desk.

Apple’s upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air could be launching sooner than expected, which is encouraging for anyone who has been waiting for this much-rumored device. But the good news doesn’t end there, as it could also get a sizeable chip upgrade that would leave rival devices in the dust.

For months, it had been suggested that Apple was working on a new 15-inch version of the MacBook Air that was going to be released at a spring event. However, now that Apple has announced it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) -- but not a spring event -- it seems that the latter isn’t happening. That suggests the 15-inch MacBook Air will have to wait until WWDC before seeing the light of day.

Read more
Apple’s Mac shipments dived more than 40% last quarter
The MacBook Pro on a wooden table.

Apple saw a big drop in Mac shipments in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to data from research firm IDC.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant shipped 4.1 million laptops and desktops during the last quarter, compared to 6.9 million in the same period 12 months ago, marking a sizable 40.5% decline.

Read more