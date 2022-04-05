  1. Computing

Windows 11 adoption rates may have just taken a plunge

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Windows 11 might be seeing lower adoption rates because of incompatibility with older hardware, according to recent analytics by AdDuplex.

The Microsoft-based cross-promotion advertising app did tests on 5,000 PCs that have the application installed to determine which version of Windows computers run. The test uncovered that only 19.4% of the computers were running Windows 11 and saw just a 0.01 percentage point increase from February’s figures.

Windows 11 device sitting on a stool.

In January, the AdDuplex did a test on 60,000 computers, revealing that Windows 11 adoption had doubled to 16.1%. Why the app chose to do a test on just 5,000 PCs for its most recent test is not known.

Many of the hardware requirements to upgrade to Windows 11, such as various security features and encryptions, are not available on older computers. While Microsoft says PCs made within the past five years should be eligible to update to Windows 11, there could be millions of devices still in use that do not fit those parameters. Windows users have historically suffered from poor adoption rates of updates — at least compared to those using Macs.

Other sources have analyzed the adoption rate dip from other perspectives and have found similar results. While gamers are often counted on as early adopters, the Steam Hardware Survey has determined that Steam users are now installing Windows 11 at a slightly slower pace than in previous months, though it is still seeing an increase in adoption month over month.

TechRadar also did its own analysis of computers in professional networks that referenced stats from the network performance company Riverbed, which noted millions of work PCs lack the exact specifications, such as Trusted Platform Module version 2.0 (TPM), needed to update to Windows 11.

Many of these computers either need to be upgraded with new hardware such as additional storage, a TPM 2.0, or a UEFI motherboard, or they need to be replaced completely with new computers, which will likely run Windows 11 out of the box.

Editors' Recommendations

HBO Max is developing new Sherlock Holmes TV spinoffs

Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr in Sherlock Holmes.

3 Unreal Engine 5 features PC gamers need to know about

A character standing in the Unreal Engine 5 demo.

Best Asus laptop deals for April 2022

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Star Trek: Picard season 3 brings back Next Generation cast

The cast of Star Trek: Nemesis.

Same cesspool, different stench — welcome to Elon’s Twitter

Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award 2020 In Berlin

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

The HP Envy desktop PC tower in dark gray.

Grab this HP gaming laptop while it’s down to only $620

amazon slashes price hp pavillion 16 gamng laptop before prime day 2020 pavilion gaming

Best Chromebook deals for April 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Surface Laptop 4 drops to $1,000 — save $300!

Surface Laptop 4 family on the ground.

Samsung saved your phone from a nasty security problem

Galaxy S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra camera modules.

Jason Momoa will write and star in Chief of War For AppleTV+

Jason Momoa runs in a city street in Sweet Girl.

Strange New World’s latest trailer goes old-school Star Trek

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

3 big problems with the Intel Core i9-12900KS

Intel Core i9-12900K box on a desk.