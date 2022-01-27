  1. Computing

Windows 11’s best multitasking feature to get even better

Arif Bacchus
By

Snap Layouts in Windows 11 is already one of the best features of the operating system to help boost your productivity, but it could soon get a little better. As part of the latest Dev Channel release, Microsoft is testing a change for Snap Layouts that will make it more visually pleasing.

In the Dev Channel version of Windows 11, the relevant app icon in a Snap Layout group now shows up overlaid on top of an acrylic background during resizing. This is a change from the standard version of Windows 11, where doing the same thing only shows a glass tile.

The new Snap Layouts improvement in Windows 11.

“Snap some windows using the snap assist, resize the snapped window layout using the buffer, and watch the other snapped windows go out of focus overlaid with their app icon,” write Amanda Langowski and Brandon LeBlanc in Microsoft’s Windows Experience blog.

Though it’s quite a small change for an already great feature, Microsoft specifically notes to Windows Insiders that it has updated the experience of resizing app windows in snap layouts, which remains one of the most notable distinguishing features when comparing Windows 11 versus Windows 10.

Since this is being tested in the Dev Channel of the Windows Insider program, there’s no specific time frame for when non-beta testers (and everyone with regular Windows 11) can experience the change. Usually, features in the Dev Channel are not linked to a specific Windows 11 release. Yet, there is some hope it could be coming soon to everyone.

Since the operating system was first released, Microsoft tested the ability to mute and unmute the microphone from the taskbar in Windows 11, as well as a new media player and Notepad app. These two specific features first rolled out in the Dev Channel, and Microsoft has since been confirmed they would be coming to regular Windows 11 next month.

The changes to Snap Layouts are among the many new features in this Dev Channel release. The media controls that appear in the Lock Screen have also been updated to match Windows 11’s new design elements. The release also brings some more natural voices for the Windows narrator.

If you want to try out Dev Channel releases for yourself, you’ll need to enroll your PC in the Windows Insider program. Just keep in mind that you might experience bugs, as the Dev Channel version of Windows 11 is quite unstable.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony, Jabra, Skullcandy wireless earbuds get huge price cuts

Jabra - Elite 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones - Black

This Dell XPS 13 laptop is $400 cheaper today

The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

This Dell XPS 15 laptop is $250 off for a limited time

Dell XPS 15 front view.

What you need to know before playing Horizon Forbidden West: The story so far

horizon zero dawn the frozen wild review campfire

Apple paid a student $100,000 for successfully hacking a Mac

how to change folder icon mac macbook icons pixabay

A smart cat water bowl is cool, but not for everyone

The Felaqua Connect is a smart water bowl for your cat.

Rainbow Six Extraction: How to grind XP fast

A squad looks at a red alien spore in Rainbow Six Extraxction.

Apple’s iOS 15.3 update fixes critical Safari security bug

iPhone showing Home Screen with widgets resting on soft white cloth background.

Jabra adds Bluetooth Multipoint to Elite 7 Pro/Active earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

All Fortnite chapter 3, season 1 quests

Statue in Fortnite.

Disney+ headed to 42 new countries this summer

Disney+ on a TV.

Ubisoft battle royale Hyper Scape is shutting down

ubisoft hyper scape shut down

More than a third of Peacock subscribers are actually paying money

Peacock TV home screen.