Windows 11 is finally bringing a highly requested feature to the Start Menu

Arif Bacchus
By

Microsoft is testing some highly-requested changes to the Windows 11 Start Menu. In the latest Windows Insider Dev Channel build, beta testers are getting additional customization options, including the ability to right-click on Start to quickly access Start settings.

Available in Windows 11 build 22509, Microsoft is dubbing these changes as “a good set of improvements.” With the changes, beta testers can choose the “more pins” or “more recommendations” layout option to show an extra row of either pins or recommendations, respectively. One of the most desired options from Windows 11 users, this should make it easier to access more frequently used apps.

The resized Windows 11 Start Menu

Yet, that’s not all of the customization changes. Microsoft has also added the clock date and time to all taskbars on secondary monitors in this build. This feature isn’t yet rolling out to everyone, and it is rolling out to select Windows Insiders. Microsoft hopes to monitor feedback and see how it works before pushing it out to everyone.

Other changes in this release include new efforts to bring more settings over from the Control Panel to the new Settings app. Advanced sharing settings, device-specific pages under printers and scanners, are just some examples.

Microsoft even has added some quality-of-life things. When you turn Bluetooth or Wi-Fi while in airplane mode, the next time you use airplane mode, the radios will reflect your preference and make it easy to stay connected when traveling.

For now, the changes to the Start Menu are only being beta tested with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. Once beta testing is complete, you can expect it to roll out to standard Windows 11 users. Other Windows 11 elements like the new Paint app, have rolled out several months after testing in the Dev Channel.

If you really want the new Start Menu experience, you’re going to have to enroll your device in the Windows Insider Program. To do so, hit the Windows Key + I on your keyboard, click Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and choose Dev Channel. Your PC will then restart multiple times. Of course, keep in mind that enrolling your PC in the Dev channel could result in lots of bugs.

