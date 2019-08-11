Emerging Tech

Telescope array discovers a trove of ancient, massive galaxies

Georgina Torbet
By
alma trove ancient galaxies 207908 web 1
These are a few of the 66 radio telescope antennas that make up ALMA. 2019 Kohno et al.

Huge, billion-year-old galaxies have been hiding in plain sight, according to a new study by astronomers from the University of Tokyo.

The astronomers discovered a trove of 39 ancient, massive galaxies by combining data from different telescopes around the world. The reason the galaxies were so hard to find is that the light they give off is very faint, and they are often obscured by cosmic dust. This made it difficult to locate them and made many researchers skeptical that they existed. A powerful telescope like the ALMA array was required to detect the dim light as it can look at submillimeter wavelengths.

“It was tough to convince our peers these galaxies were as old as we suspected them to be. Our initial suspicions about their existence came from the Spitzer Space Telescope’s infrared data,” researcher Tao Wang said in a statement. “But ALMA has sharp eyes and revealed details at submillimeter wavelengths, the best wavelength to peer through dust present in the early universe. Even so, it took further data from the imaginatively named Very Large Telescope in Chile to really prove we were seeing ancient massive galaxies where none had been seen before.”

“This is the first time that such a large population of massive galaxies was confirmed during the first 2 billion years of the 13.7-billion-year life of the universe. These were previously invisible to us,” Wang said. “This finding contravenes current models for that period of cosmic evolution and will help to add some details, which have been missing until now.”

alma trove ancient galaxies 207907 web 1
Ancient galaxies from the study are visible to ALMA (right) but not to Hubble (left). 2019 Wang et al.

The findings have implications not only for understanding how galaxies develop into old age but also about the huge supermassive black holes which lie at their centers, according to Professor Kotaro Kohno of the University of Tokyo. As a rule of thumb, the larger the galaxy, the larger the black hole at its center. This may also be linked to the amount of dark matter in each galaxy, which is currently undetectable but which affects the shape and structure of the galaxies. “Theoretical researchers will need to update their theories now,” Kohno said.

The findings are published in the journal Nature.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
penn engineering blinking cyborg eye 1 y1ejc2hte jb0wlcq9ptlq
Emerging Tech

Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks

Researchers at Penn Engineering have developed a human eye replica that’s capable of blinking. Here's why -- and, no, it isn't because they're building a Terminator-style robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
watch spacex ship almost catch rockets nose cone in its giant net mr steven
Emerging Tech

Watch SpaceX catch a rocket nose cone in a giant net on a ship

Having pretty much perfected the art of rocket landings, SpaceX is now working out how to catch a rocket fairing in a giant net. On Tuesday, the company achieved the feat for a second time, and posted a video of it online.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ibm blockchain computer salt cpu grain of scale
Emerging Tech

An ultrathin wood membrane can help filter the salt out of salt water

Looking for a sustainable way to filter the salt out of salt water to make it drinkable? Researchers at Princeton have found a way to do it using an ultrathin membrane of ordinary wood.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
drl racer4 kickstarter beauty012 4 1
Emerging Tech

You can get your hands on the Drone Racing League’s latest aerial speedster

The Drone Racing League's latest aerial speedster is capable of accelerating from 0 to 90mph in less than a second. Here's how you can get your hands on one to put through its paces.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pale blue rechargeable smart batteries 01 1
Emerging Tech

These smart batteries recharge in under 2 hours and outlast standard lithium-ion

Pale Blue lithium polymer smart batteries can be fully recharged in less than two hours more than 1,000 times with a unique USB charging method. A Pale Blue battery replaces more than 1,000 alkaline cells and offers more consistent output.
Posted By Bruce Brown
watch nasas orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power nasa engine test
Emerging Tech

Watch NASA’s Orion spacecraft engines show off their awesome power

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon again in just a few years from now. But there's plenty of work ahead if it's to stick to its 2024 mission plan, including testing the propulsion system of its Orion spacecraft.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
astro next generation spacesuit ilc dover upper torso
Emerging Tech

Meet Astro, the next-gen spacesuit designed for the moon, Mars, and beyond

The company responsible for designing the classic spacesuits for NASA’s Apollo program has just unveiled its next-gen prototype astronaut suit for future space missions. Meet the Astro.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Samsung speaker phone
Emerging Tech

Clever new language-learning app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor

Many people would like to be able to speak another language. But being self-conscious about making mistakes can put plenty of people off. Could this new speech-recognition app help?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon scout delivery robot program
Emerging Tech

Amazon and Postmates’ delivery robots heading to more sidewalks in the U.S.

More and more companies are developing autonomous wheel-based robots in an effort to expand their last-mile delivery operations. Amazon and Postmates are two such players aiming to get the most out of the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
mars 2020 vision pia23314 1024x768 1
Emerging Tech

Engineers test Mars 2020 rover’s vision, find it is 20/20

NASA's Mars 2020 rover has been been given an unusual eye exam to test the cameras it will use to see and navigate around the Martian surface. To test the cameras, the engineers used an image testing board covered in a grid of dots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble jupiter image s colourful palette
Emerging Tech

Hubble images Jupiter, our Solar System’s most beautiful planet

Arguably our Solar System's most beautiful planet, Jupiter, has been imaged in stunning detail by the Hubble Space Telescope. The image shows more intense colors than previous images, showing off dramatic cloud formations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
seagull nebula image the rosy glow of a cosmic
Emerging Tech

Beautiful emission nebula is 100 light-years wide and shaped like a seagull

The stunning Seagull Nebula is so named because its shape suggests a bird with wings spreading out across space. The nebula is massive, spanning 100 light-years across, and was captured by the VLT Survey Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
curiosity mro clay data pia23346 1280x800 1
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover celebrates its 7th birthday by investigating a clay mystery

The Mars rover Curiosity just celebrated its seventh birthday since it landed in 2012. And it's recently drilled its 22nd hole in the Martian rock. Curiosity is now halfway along its path through a region called the "clay-bearing unit."
Posted By Georgina Torbet
space radiation brain damage spaceradschool01 011 1
Emerging Tech

Space radiation can damage mice’s brains and cause anxiety, study shows

Space radiation is known to cause sickness and increase the lifetime risk of cancer in astronauts, and now scientists have shown that exposure to radiation can cause damage to the brains of mice and affect their behavior.
Posted By Georgina Torbet