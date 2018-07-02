The 20 best tech toys for kids will make you wish you were 10 again

Finding the perfect gadget gifts for children is trickier than it looks. The children’s toy market is awash with overpriced junk destined to end up unloved and forgotten at the bottom of a toy box within days of being unwrapped. How do you find kid’s tech that’s inspiring and educational, but fun enough to keep them coming back to it? We have just the right picks.

We’re not going to look at obvious categories like tablets or smartphones — we have separate roundups for those. This is about interesting and unusual gadgets that will hopefully delight your wee ones. These are the best tech toys for kids. We have included the suggested age from the manufacturer here, but we’ve found that as long as they’re supervised, younger kids will also really enjoy most of these gadgets and toys.

Makeblock mBot Smart Robot Kit ($85) The Makeblock mBot Smart Robot kit makes it easy to introduce STEM to elementary school kids. The robot kit is comprised of modules that fit together with an enclosed screwdriver. No soldering required! It also has several pre-set modes that allow a child to explore essential robot functions such as obstacle avoidance and line following with minimal coding. For more experienced children, the mBot can be controlled via a Scratch-based programming system and has expansion packs that add new functions to the robot. It even is compatible with LEGO, providing endless hours of creativity. Buy one now from: Amazon

Littlebits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit ($100) The chance to build and customize your very own R2 unit and then take it on missions will be tough to pass up for any Star Wars fan. Littlebits has been inspiring kids to invent and create with electronics kits that can be configured into gadgets for a couple of years now, but this official Star Wars tie-in is a match made in heaven. There are clear instructions for putting R2 together, it can be customized and reconfigured, and you can control it via a slick app on your iPhone or Android phone. You can even plug in components from other Littlebits sets to expand R2’s functionality. This is the droid you’ve been looking for. Buy one now from: Amazon

Anki Cozmo Robot ($140) This ridiculously adorable, tiny robot, is packed with personality. Reminiscent of Wall-E, Cozmo hooks up to your Android or iOS device via Wi-Fi. It can be programmed in an accessible step-by-step way, but there are also some simple games your kids can dive straight into. Cozmo can recognize your face, get to know you, and develop its own personality. If you want to inspire your kids to switch off the PlayStation, or you’re avoiding getting a family pet, Cozmo could be ideal. Read our Cozmo hands-on review to learn more. Buy one now from: Amazon

Galaxy Zega Battle Tanks ($150+) Transform your living room floor into a battleground and go head-to-head with smartphone-controlled tanks. Thanks to Galaxy Zega’s clever design, it’s quick and easy to slot a battleground together. You can use Android and iOS devices as remote controls, and the apps allow you to earn points and upgrade your tank. It’s also worth spending the extra $30 on the X-bases, because they act as power-up squares or flags that spice up the various game modes. Younger kids can enjoy the tanks, too, but they’ll need some supervision and a smartphone or tablet to join in the fun. Buy one now from: Amazon Galaxy Zega

Meccano Meccanoid G15 KS Personal Robot ($195) What kid wouldn’t love to build their own 4-foot-tall robot that’s capable of mimicking them and responding to instructions? There are around 1,200 parts to this, including a brain, LED eyes, and eight motors. You can use an Android or iOS app with it, but it’s easier to teach the Meccanoid through direct manipulation. There are lots of voice commands you can use, and it can be reconfigured into something less humanoid — but be warned, it takes a long time to build. Buy one now from: Amazon Walmart

Anki Overdrive Battle and Race Robotic Supercars Starter Kit ($100) How would you modernize slot-car race tracks? Anki Overdrive could be the answer. It’s like a cross between Scalextric and Mario Kart. Cars are controlled by an Android or iOS device, and you can race or battle each other. You can fit up to four cars on the track at once, but you don’t need company because the AI is impressively good. The track can be slotted together to create various different layouts, and you can add extra packs to extend it. The basic kit has dropped in price now and there are lots of add-on packs available. There’s even an Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition for $120, which is ideal for fans of the movies. Buy one now from: Amazon