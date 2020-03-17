  1. Emerging Tech

Cargo ship-scrubbing HullSkater robot is like a Roomba for the high seas

By

By far the most common robot most of us come into contact with is the vacuuming Roomba robot, designed to scour our carpets hoovering up dust, dirt, and assorted other debris. A new robotic creation called HullSkater does something a bit similar — only instead of vacuuming the carpet in our apartment, it travels around on the outside of large cargo ships, cleaning the “biofilm” of algae and assorted microorganisms which attach to the hulls of these vessels as they sail the high seas.

The HullSkater sticks onto the hull of ships using magnetic wheels, which are equipped with electric motors for carrying out the propulsion and steering. It has multiple sensors and on-board cameras to carry out its navigation, alongside motorized brushes for carrying out the cleaning process. Cleaning a hull takes between two and eight hours depending on its size and condition. The robot can be used to remotely clean vessels anywhere in the world so long as there is 4G connectivity coverage.

hullskater 1
Semcon

This isn’t just about keeping cargo ships looking swanky and new, however. This motorized cleaning robot is designed to protect hulls against erosion and damage that result from the “fouling” products that adhere to them. Amazingly, despite the comparatively thin layer of biofilm that accumulates on vessels, this can have a noticeable impact on the ship’s efficiency; meaning that it requires more energy to move.

This, in turn, has an environmental impact, which technology like the HullSkater could be used to help fight. Since massive cargo ships are huge polluters in terms of the amount of carbon dioxide they throw out, reducing this quantity would have an enormous impact. According to a report by Fast Company, over five years a single ship using a HullSkater robot could cut 22,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions. That’s around 12.5% of the ship’s total emissions.

HullSkater is the work of Jotun, a world-leading provider of marine coatings, and Swedish technology consulting company Semcon. The robot has been tested on boats around the world, and is now ready to come to market. Will this become the Roomba of the oceans? We’ll have to wait and see. It certainly looks promising, though.

Editors' Recommendations

Roomba Deal: Buy now and receive a free Replenishment Kit

iRobot Roomba s9

The best Dyson deals and sales for March 2020: Vacuums and fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Buy rolls in with killer discounts on Ecovacs robot vacuums

ecovacs deebot 600 ozmo930 best buy deals 930

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for March 2020

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

This hellish planet is so hot that iron rains from the sky

This comic-book-style illustration by Swiss graphic novelist Frederik Peeters shows a close-up view of the evening border of the exoplanet WASP-76b. The ultra-hot giant exoplanet has a day side where temperatures climb above 2400 degrees Celsius, high enough to vaporise metals. Strong winds carry iron vapour to the cooler night side where it condenses into iron droplets.

NASA’s Lunar Gateway will research radiation and space weather

Artist's visualization of the Gateway spacecraft with scientific instruments aboard.

SpaceX performs its sixth Starlink launch tomorrow: Here’s how to watch

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Origami kayaks and aerogel jackets

The next challenge for getting to Mars: What happens to the human body in space

Today’s SpaceX Starlink launch was aborted due to engine power issue

NASA urging employees to work remotely after second confirmed coronavirus case

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation during a hearing titled, “Moon to Mars: NASA’s Plans for Deep Space Exploration,” on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington.

New York City turns to remote learning as it shuts schools due to coronavirus

Alphabet-owned Verily pilots a coronavirus screening website in California

Dr Deborah Birx at Trump's press conference

NASA’s InSight lander is winning the battle to free its stuck drill

The world needs a drone traffic control system, so AirMap is building one