Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists use drone to map Icelandic cave in preparation for Mars exploration

Dyllan Furness
By

When the first humans colonize Mars, they may seek refuge in the red planet’s lava caves. Here, the pioneering martians will find protection from the extreme temperatures, radiation, and asteroids that pound the surface of the planet while establishing a subterranean base of operations. These caves may even contain water, but before they build an underground lair, they’ll need to map the cave’s interior. But how?

Researchers from the SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) Institute and Astrobotic Technology have demonstrated one way that astronauts may be able to map their future home. The team, led by SETI Institute planetary scientist Pascal Lee, used a Lidar-equipped drone to make a 3D map of the interior of the Lofthellir lava tube ice cave in Iceland. Not only did the team successfully map the tough-to-access cave, but it also gathered new insight into its geological history. However, the team thinks its most significant accomplishment is in demonstrating the unique way to explore other worlds.

“Our field test provides a first demonstration of a promising new concept, ‘touchless and fast,’ for exploring the many caves that exist on the moon and on Mars, some of which might be potentially rich in ice as well,” Lee told Digital Trends. “On the moon and at high altitude on Mars, the atmosphere is of course too thin to fly drones with air-foiled propellers. Instead, we would use ‘thrustered drones,’ small hovering spacecraft equipped with cold gas thrusters or other mini rocket engines.”

Lee describes “touchless and fast” as a lower risk and more efficient approach than conventional methods for exploring caves. Rather than sending rovers or dangling instruments into caves, drones don’t need to interact directly with the terrain. “Nor does the robot need to dwell inside the cave where temperatures are low, solar power is unavailable, and a communications link back to Earth is lost,” he said. “The drone needs to accept these conditions only for a very short amount of time before it exits the cave again.”

The drone used by Lee’s team was developed by Astrobotic, a private space company developing the drone-based Lidar mapping technology, which uses both visible and Lidar (pulsed laser light) imaging to fly autonomously without depending on GPS. “The drone literally builds a model of where it is in relation to its surroundings in real time, and applies what it has learned to explore further,” Lee explained.

Though the Lofthellir field test was successful, there’s more work ahead to prepare for a space drone mission. In the meantime, the SETI and Astrobotic team will continue refining their technology on Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Scientists have a way to turn off alcoholism: Blasting the brain with lasers
nvidia jetsen nano ai to the masses jetson
Computing

At $99, Nvidia’s Jetson Nano minicomputer seeks to bring robotics to the masses

Nvidia announced a new A.I. computer, the Jetson Nano. This computer comes with an 128-core GPU that Nvidia claims can handle pretty much any A.I. framework you could imagine. At $99, it's an affordable way for A.I. newbies to get involved.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Business

Bags with brains: Smart luggage and gadgets are making travel smoother

The bag you use to tote your stuff can affect the experience of any trip. In response, suitcases are wising up, and there are now options for smart luggage with scales, tracking, and more. Here are our favorite pieces.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Nvidia’s A.I. Playground lets you edit photos, experience deep learning research

Nvidia is making it easier to access information on deep learning research. It has launched an online space with three demos for image editing, styling, as well as photorealistic image synthesis. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
british airways new club suite for business class comes with a door 4
Business

British Airways’ new Club Suite for business class comes with a door

British Airways is going after a bigger slice of the business class market with the imminent launch of the Club Suite. The plush seating option offers a more private space as well as an easier route to the bathroom.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Sony Aibo Robot Dog
Smart Home

Sony’s Aibo robot dog can now patrol your home for persons of interest

Sony released the all-new Aibo in the U.S. around nine months ago, and since then the robot dog has (hopefully) been melting owners' hearts with its cute looks and clever tricks. Now it has a new one up its sleeve.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
ranipill human test 800 3120
Emerging Tech

Inflating smart pills could be a painless alternative to injections

Could an inflating pill containing hidden microneedles replace painful injections? The creators of the RaniPill robotic capsule think so — and they have the human trials to prove it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Virtual reality dome impact of real-life scenarios on cognitive abilities
Emerging Tech

The U.S. Army is building a giant VR battlefield to train soldiers virtually

Imagine if the U.S. Army was able to rehearse battlezone scenarios dozens, or even hundreds, or times before settling foot on actual terrain. Thanks to virtual reality, that's now a possibility.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
crystals space drugs iss
Emerging Tech

A silver bullet is being aimed at the drug-resistant superbugs on the ISS

A bacteria which is benign here on Earth can mutate into a drug-resistant superbug once it enters space. Now this problem is being tackled by a team of microbiologists who have found a way to inhibit the spread of bacteria in the ISS.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tombot robot dog pr 3
Emerging Tech

Tombot is the hyper-realistic dog robot that puts Spot to shame

Forget Boston Dynamics’ Spot! When it comes to robot dogs, the folks behind a new Kickstarter campaign have plans to stake their claim as makers of man’s (and woman’s) newest best friend.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
alligator ketamine headphones in the water
Emerging Tech

Researchers gave alligators headphones and ketamine, and all for a good cause

Researchers in Germany and the United States recently gave ketamine and earphones to alligators to monitor how they process sounds. Here's what it reveals about alligator evolution.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
music makes cheese taste different musiccheese
Emerging Tech

Cheese tastes different when it listens to Led Zeppelin, Swiss study finds

A funky new study says that exposing cheese to music changes its aroma and flavor. What’s more, the genre of music matters. Researchers from the Bern University of Arts played music to nine, 22-pound wheels of Emmental cheese.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Astronomers plan to beam Earth’s greatest hits into deep space, and you can help

A new project from the SETI Institute (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) will give the public the chance to submit compositions to be beamed into space, with the aim of connecting people around the world through music.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
twitter 13th birthday changed communication feat
Emerging Tech

Twitter is officially a teenager now. Are we raising a monster?

On March 21, 2006, Jack Dorsey sent the first ever tweet. Thirteen years later, Twitter has fundamentally changed the way we communicate. Here are some of the myriad ways it's done that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gadgets for your geeky kitchen jello brain mold
Emerging Tech

Scientists have a way to turn off alcoholism: Blasting the brain with lasers

Researchers from Scripps Research have demonstrated that it is possible to reverse the desire to drink in alcohol-dependent rats by targeting a part of the brain using lasers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl