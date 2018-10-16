Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This gadget lets you sleep on airplanes without snuggling a stranger

Hillary Grigonis
By

Ever drift off on a long flight, only to realize once you fell asleep, your head lolled to one side until it was resting on the shoulder of the stranger next to you? An odd Kickstarter gadget is vying to help travelers sleep comfortably on airplanes without snuggling with a stranger. The Napup Fly+ is a mix between a personal travel pillow, a sleep mask, and a pair of headphones all rolled into one without that head loll. It’s pretty much a “hug for your face,” Napup CEO and founder Ben Cohen-Gazit says.

The Napup Fly is an “in-flight personal sleep system,” says the New York-based company Napup. The sleep system attaches to the back of the headrest and surrounds your head on both sides, with a forehead strap at the front. The result is an ergonomic way to sleep while sitting upright on a plane, the company says.

Head flops aren’t the only way the odd gadget tries to create a sleep environment on a crowded airplane. The front of the Napup Fly also has a sleep mask to block out light. The sides of the more advanced Napup+ have a sound system built in with a 0.35mm headphone jack, replacing the noise of the airplane with your music.

napup fly travel sleep support kickstarter napupfly
NapUp

“Napup Fly is a  unique, ergonomic, supportive and stable sleep system that makes flights comfortable and pleasant. Napup Fly is the first product in the market that combines comfort with a stable yet non-restraining solution for napping on board,” Cohen-Gazit says. “I’m happy to introduce travelers to the first enhanced in-flight sleep solution. Napup Fly is like a hug for your face.”

When not in use, the Napup Fly folds up for tucking in a carry-on.

Napup launched four years ago with an idea for a car seat strap designed to keep kids’ heads from bobbing around after falling asleep in the car. The Napup Fly is the company’s first Kickstarter.

If the project is successful and hits $30,000 by November 30, early backers could get the Napup Fly for about $35 and the Napup Fly+ with headphones for $49. The company expects delivery around April 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Is the BBC dropping its television and radio divisions?
Up Next

Diving into Adobe's cloud-based, edit-anywhere video app, Premiere Rush CC
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? No worries. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? Don't sweat it. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
best tents Sierra Designs Clip Flashlight best tents
Outdoors

Sleep comfortably under the stars in one of the best tents

An essential piece of gear whether you're camping in your backyard or on a multi-day backpacking trip, here are our picks of the best tents currently on the market from car camping varieties to the best three-person option.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best fitness trackers for women fitbit versa
Wearables

Our favorite fitness trackers make it fun to keep moving

Looking for your first fitness tracker, or an upgrade to the one you're already wearing? There are plenty of the wrist-worn gadgets available. Here are our picks for the best fitness trackers available right now.
Posted By Rick Stella
Logitech G533
Home Theater

Don't wake the baby! How to connect headphones to a TV

Do you need to connect a pair of headphones to your TV? Our handy guide will show you how to hook up your headphones in a variety of ways, whether you're using wired headphones, wireless headphones, or gaming headsets.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best tech under $100
Emerging Tech

Here’s all the best gear and gadgetry you can snag for $100 or less

A $100 bill can get you further than you might think -- so long as you know where to look. Check out our picks for the best tech under $100, whether you're in the market for headphones or a virtual-reality headset.
Posted By Drew Prindle
machine learning
Emerging Tech

What the heck is machine learning, and why is it everywhere these days?

Machine learning has been responsible for some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence over the past decade. But what exactly is it? Check out our handy beginner's guide.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
honda smart intersection marysville feat
Emerging Tech

With cameras that know dogs from Dodges, Honda is making intersections safer

Honda and the city of Marysville, Ohio are working on creating a smart intersection. The goal would not only help better direct the flow of traffic, it could also help save the lives of pedestrians and cyclists.
Posted By John R. Quain
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
boston dynamics plans to put its awesome robo dog in the workplace spot robot 2018
Emerging Tech

Boston Dynamics is trying to make fetch happen with its new working robot dog

Boston Dynamics wants to see Spot in the workplace, but not as part of take-your-dog-to-work days. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the technology company believes its extraordinary robo-dog is now ready to start work.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
regular paints and plastics will soon be able to heal like skin gettyimages 938605500
Emerging Tech

Regular paints and plastics will soon be able to ‘heal’ like skin

Imagine if paints, plastics, or other coatings could heal up like human skin in the event that they suffered damage. Thanks to researchers at Clemson University, such technology is almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
hololens orion spacecraft lockheed martinorionconcept
Emerging Tech

Here’s how Microsoft’s Hololens is helping NASA build the new Orion spacecraft

Lockheed Martin is turning to Microsoft’s mixed reality Hololens smartglasses to help build NASA's Orion spacecraft, which could one day help rocket astronauts as far afield as Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mantis shrimp camera odontodactylus scyllarus
Emerging Tech

Shrimp eyes inspire new camera focused on helping self-driving cars see better

By mimicking the vision of mantis shrimp, researchers were able to make significant improvements on today’s commercial cameras. They hope their technology can help mitigate accidents by letting self-driving vehicles see more clearly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
drone parachute rescue system
Emerging Tech

This intelligent parachute system can bail out clumsy drone pilots

Parachutes can save drones when they unexpectedly fall from the sky. Among a number of such systems, Austrian firm Drone Rescue is this week showing off its latest design that automatically deploys when it senses trouble.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

‘Bloodhound’ rocket car needs a speedy cash injection to survive

The rocket-powered Bloodhound car has driven into difficulties, with the company behind the project needing a multi-million-dollar cash injection to save its dream of attempting a 1,000 mph land speed record.
Posted By Trevor Mogg