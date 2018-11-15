Fewer pixels, better camera? The Nikon Z6 shows the beauty of restraint

Share

While the Z7 was certainly the star of show when Nikon launched the mirrorless Z-series, there was another camera sitting next to the spotlight: the Z6. A little sibling to the Z7, the Z6’s full-frame sensor packs in fewer megapixels (24.5 versus 45.7), but it gets a boost in speed (up to 12 frames per second, versus 9) and enhanced ISO sensitivity. Sure, the Z7 got all the attention because it was first to market, but the Z6, which is otherwise identical in almost every way, is actually the more attainable and versatile of the two.

Combine that faster speed and higher ISO range with a $2,000 price (body only) and many photographers will find the Z6 is the better choice. With the Z7 still fresh in our minds, Nikon invited us out to spend the better part of a week capturing everything from birds to styled portraits with the Z6 in Orlando, Florida. (Editor’s note: Digital Trends was part of a group of media invited by Nikon to test the Z6, but opinion is our own.)

There’s still more we need to test — the RAW files, for example, weren’t yet supported by editing software during our hands-on period — but our initial impressions are largely positive. Overall, the Nikon Z6 is a well-built mirrorless camera that delivers impressive images. (We are currently testing the camera for our full review, so stay tuned.)

The Nikon Z6 body: A near clone of the Z7

Picking up the Z6 shortly after handling the Z7 brought on a serious case of déjà vu. The design of both cameras is nearly identical, with the same control scheme and a similar size. Like the Z7, the Z6 doesn’t have quite as much space for physical controls as a Nikon DSLR, but for the most part, the camera is an easy transition for existing Nikon users.

Like Nikon’s full-frame DSLRs and higher-end APS-C options, the top of the Z6 has a secondary screen displaying vital shooting information. Screen size isn’t as big as a DSLR’s, but it shows exposure settings, battery life, remaining space on the XQD card, and other important info. Near that secondary screen is an array of controls familiar to anyone that’s used a Nikon DSLR — dual control wheels and a shutter button surrounded by an on/off switch.

There’s a dedicated record button for video near the shutter button, as well as an ISO button. At the other end of the camera is a mode dial, which may seem a bit out of place for anyone familiar with pro-level Nikon DSLRs, but it’s also found on the Z7.

With faster speed, higher ISO, and a lower $2,000 price, many photographers will find the Z6 is the better choice over the Z7.

The back of the camera is largely taken up by a tilting touchscreen. While there’s a decent amount of physical controls, the touchscreen still proved useful for setting the focus point, swiping through images, and choosing options from the quick menu. An array of buttons, for basic settings and navigation functions, are positioned above and to the right of the screen. Like the D850 and Z7, the Z6 has a joystick for moving the focus point.

Two customizable buttons sit at the front of the camera near the lens mount, which can be used in conjunction with the dual control wheels. These buttons are far from the only custom options on the camera — there are also user setting slots on the mode dial and a custom menu similar to Nikon’s DSLRs.

One of the best parts of the Z6 is the 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder. While EVFs have some negatives compared to optical viewfinders, such as the additional battery drain, there’s enough perks to negate them. Unlike an OVF, the EVF shows an accurate preview of the image, including the exposure and white balance. The display at the bottom of the EVF can also be customized, while the display will also show focus peaking as well as the color profile you selected, including black and white. Modern EVFs, like the Z6’s, also don’t suffer from lag or noise like EVFs of yore.

The Z6 is similar in size and weight to the Z7 — the thinnest parts of the camera are less than an inch deep, but the substantial grip feels very similar to a DSLR and the protrusion of the electronic viewfinder makes the camera a little larger. The Z6 will take up less space in the camera bag compared to an entry-level full-frame DSLR, like the D610, though not by a dramatic amount because of that grip.

The Z6 (and Z7) body is actually thinner than most tripod quick release plates. That presents a problem when using the FTZ lens adapter because the plate prevented the adapter from being mounted to the camera. (The FTZ lens adapter lets you use Nikon’s DSLR lenses on Z-series cameras.) Nikon engineers realized this, however, and there’s actually a tripod mount on the adapter itself. So if you want to mount the Z6 to a tripod with the lens adapter, you move the quick release plate to the adapter and not the camera body. This could be a bit cumbersome if you’re swapping between native and adapted lenses during a shoot.

We found the Nikon Z6’s performance to be at least 90-percent comparable to a high-end DSLR.

The smaller size belies the weight. There is only about a 6-ounce difference from a full-frame DSLR like the D610. But the camera was easy to tote around and — with a Z-mount lens — easy to shoot with for long periods. A 6-ounce weight difference may not seem significant on paper, but it makes a difference in practice. Shooting with a Z7 is comparable to shooting with a small APS-C DSLR.

Nikon says the Z6 has the same amount of weather sealing as the Z7, which is to say it’s very good. While we haven’t shot in the rain with the Z6, the Z7 stood up to a rain storm, unprotected, with no issues.

Nikon rates the Z6 battery at 300 shots, but as is often the case, that is a gross underestimation. We shot 1,000 images before needing to switch out the battery. To be sure, many of those were in burst mode — you won’t get quite so many if you’re reviewing images or diving into the menu between frames. Battery performance varies based on settings and how you use the camera, and relying on the EVF will drain it more quickly than using just the LCD monitor.

While the design of the Z6 is solid, we wish Nikon had been able to incorporate two memory card slots instead of the single XQD slot, for backup purposes.

Snappy performance

Mirrorless cameras have been rivaling DSLRs in image quality for the last few years, but many DSLR purists are usually wary of switching due to a perceived performance disparity. Based on our real-world testing so far, we find the Z6’s performance to be at least 90-percent comparable to a DSLR.

The Z6’s autofocus isn’t quite perfect, but shows significant improvement over the Live View autofocus on Nikon DSLRs.

The camera is quick. The 12-fps burst speed comes with fine print — exposure is set based on the first frame, and the viewfinder can’t quite keep up — but continuous autofocus is available. That high burst is suitable for scenarios with more predictable movement or when you don’t need to rely on the viewfinder. If you plan to use the live view and the action you’re shooting is less predictable, you’ll need to drop it down to 5.5 fps.

The Z6 uses a 273-point autofocus system, versus 493 in the Z7. Fewer focus points could mean lower accuracy, but in most scenarios during our initial testing, the Z6 locked on quickly to both moving and stationary subjects. While the autofocus system is good, it’s not quite as adept as a camera like the D850 in low light, where it was a bit slower to lock on. (To be fair, the D850 does sit at a higher price point.)

While DSLRs like the Nikon D850 can focus down to -4 EV, the Z6 is rated to focus down to -2 EV. That range is actually better than the Z7’s rating, which is rated to -1 EV. While there’s still more testing to do on this feature, the Z6 autofocus system, even with fewer AF points, felt just a bit better than the Z7s because of that wider range. We were surprised at how well the Z6 locked onto city lights and night landscapes without requiring manual focus.

Unfortunately, the Z-series doesn’t support the AF assist beam on Nikon flashes, which means low light performance simply won’t keep up with a DSLR.

Within the Z6’s various auto area focus modes, the camera defaults to faces if there are any in the frame and does a decent job of detecting them. Even if you pan the camera away, it does a good job staying locked on the face.

The Z6’s autofocus isn’t quite perfect, but shows significant improvement from the Live View autofocus on Nikon DSLRs, which tends to be a bit slow and clunky. Perhaps this is why Nikon waited so long to design a professional level mirrorless camera, to take the time to get the autofocus right.

For most photographers, the Z6 delivers excellent performance that should be more than adequate. The most demanding types of images, mainly fast action in limited lighting, are a bit tougher for the camera to handle.

Image quality

The Z7 may be the camera for maximum detail, but the Z6 is the camera for low light. Fewer megapixels on the sensor means larger pixels, which help gather more light and create less noise at high ISOs.

The Z6 has a higher native ISO range than the Z7, going up to 51,200 (the Z7’s native range tops out at 25,600). We’ve yet to go that high, but low-light images shot at ISO 3,200 are easily usable without a distracting amount of noise. Night life and fireworks images show solid contrast and limited noise.

The Z6 also delivers impressive colors that feel true to the scene, with great skin tones.

Nikon says the shorter flange distance of the new Z-mount makes it easier to design sharper lenses, and we haven’t yet spotted anything to the contrary. The Z6 doesn’t have the same level of detail that the pricier Z7 offers, but photos are still excellent, considering the price point and specifications. The native Z-mount lenses appear to offer a boost in sharpness, while DSLR lenses mounted using an adapter don’t appear to suffer any loss in quality.

Nikon’s best low-light mirrorless camera

The Nikon Z7 may be the camera with the best resolution, but the Z6 is the camera with the best low-light performance. Plus, it offers more speed and a lower price point. Image quality is on point, design is rugged and comfortable, and performance is responsive. The autofocus isn’t quite as capable as a high-end DSLR’s in the most trying scenarios, but performed better than we expected for a first-generation mirrorless camera (it’s even better than the Z7 in low light).

As the lower priced option, the Z6 could easily be an excellent camera for enthusiasts as well as professionals who prioritize speed and low-light performance over resolution. The autofocus does a little better in low light, while the lower resolution allows for less noise and a wider native ISO range.

We haven’t quite completed our testing of the Z6, but our initial impressions from real-world testing are positive. Next, we’ll be digging into those RAW files and completing more extensive performance testing of the video mode, in-body image stabilization, and more before offering a final opinion.

The Z6 is currently available for pre-order and will start shipping on November 16.