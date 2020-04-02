  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, YouTube Shorts, NBA2K, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Zoom’s privacy struggles, Microsoft cancels its in-person events for the year, YouTube Shorts, how many people applied to NASA to go to space, and more.

Matt Arden

NBA games have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the play has stopped. Matt Arden, NBA 2K League head of content and media, talks about how the NBA is moving to e-sports with a Three For All tournament that starts this weekend on Twitch and YouTube.

While Easter egg hunts are also canceled in real life this year, Animal Crossings: New Horizons‘ Bunny Day Event is bringing an egg hunt for new furniture and gear.

Erin Keeney joins the program to discuss the delayed Hollywood production cycle and what the rest of the year may look like for entertainment for our Reel News segment.

