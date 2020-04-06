On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including Google’s COVID-19 mobility reports, the new iPhone SE, the SpaceX SN3 Starship, HBO’s free streaming offer, and more.

Rebecca Black

It’s Friday, so who better to talk to than singer Rebecca Black, who became famous in 2011 for her song and video “Friday.” She talks to Nibler about her journey from being bullied for years to emerging stronger on the other side by becoming an activist and singer/songwriter.

DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison joins the show to discuss some of the TVs we saw at CES this year, including TCL’s Mini-LED, LG’s CX OLED, and more.

Ken Yeung, editor at Flipboard, joins us for his weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he details the top tech stories from this past week, including the bombing of Zoom (and the resulting privacy concerns), Amazon’s foray into cloud gaming, and sports leagues’ move to esports.

