On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech of the day, including President Donald Trump’s TikTok executive order, the Google Plus class-action lawsuit, SpaceX launches another satellite, Pepper the robot reminds Europe to wear a mask, and more.

Nibler then speaks with Maria Ressa, journalist and co-founder and chief executive officer of Rappler, and Ramona S. Diaz, director of A Thousand Cuts, a film that shows how the rise of social media has enabled autocratic governments to weaponize the internet with propaganda.

We then wrap up the biggest tech news of this past week in our Tech Briefs segment, including new Samsung devices, TikTok’s recent battles, and the return of the SpaceX Dragon crew.

