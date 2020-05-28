  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: SpaceX delayed, Trump vs. social media, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top stories in tech, including Trump’s feud with social media, autonomous medicine delivery, the world’s largest all-electric plane, the delay of the SpaceX launch, and more.

We then turn to the world of gaming as we catch up with all the news concerning the Xbox Series X, the rumored PS5 event, and gaming announcements from Google and Twitch.

In this segment of Open for Good, we check in with chef Justin Warner, the Season 8 winner of The Food Network’s Food Network Star, as he prepares a delicious, easy-to-follow recipe for berry pie, prepared in the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

Space has been all over the news, including entertainment news. We review Netflix’s Space Force, a dark satire of disaster mitigation at the highest levels that is both lighthearted and sincere.

Finally, we head to the box office with Erin Keeney, who wraps up what’s happening in movies, including The Wretched‘s drive-in success, Space Force, The Vast of Night, and more.

Editors' Recommendations

Wild new ‘lickable screen’ can synthesize any flavor with gels and electricity

Homei Miyashita 1

Master Civilization VI with these starting tips for new players and veterans

Civilization VI

Sling Orange vs. Blue: What’s the difference?

sling tv

The most-subscribed-to YouTube channels

PewDiePie

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 impacts, new Google site, Curiosity selfie, more

episode 342 uacwknr

Digital Trends Live: Olympics postponed, new Instagram and Pinterest features

episode 343 the tokyo olympics is under pressure to be cancelled

Digital Trends Live: Social media explodes, hacking elections, and more

Digital Trends Live: Tech vs. coronavirus, hospitals and VR, throttling Netflix

Digital Trends Live: Digital assistants diagnose, Stream Aid 2020, and more

Work/Life: Tips and tricks for upleveling your video conference game

Digital Trends Live: Workers may strike, HQ Trivia is back, SpaceX delivers

episode 347 dragon xl

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, Airbnb’s relief fund, Fitbit Charge 4

digital trends live episode 348 zoom data

Digital Trends Live: T-Mobile/Sprint merger, NBA2K Tournament, Apple goes Dark

digital trends live episode 349 index

Digital Trends Live: Zoom’s privacy, YouTube Shorts, NBA2K, and more

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 mobility reports, iPhone SE, HBO streams for free