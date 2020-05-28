On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler dives into the top stories in tech, including Trump’s feud with social media, autonomous medicine delivery, the world’s largest all-electric plane, the delay of the SpaceX launch, and more.

We then turn to the world of gaming as we catch up with all the news concerning the Xbox Series X, the rumored PS5 event, and gaming announcements from Google and Twitch.

In this segment of Open for Good, we check in with chef Justin Warner, the Season 8 winner of The Food Network’s Food Network Star, as he prepares a delicious, easy-to-follow recipe for berry pie, prepared in the Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker.

Space has been all over the news, including entertainment news. We review Netflix’s Space Force, a dark satire of disaster mitigation at the highest levels that is both lighthearted and sincere.

Finally, we head to the box office with Erin Keeney, who wraps up what’s happening in movies, including The Wretched‘s drive-in success, Space Force, The Vast of Night, and more.

