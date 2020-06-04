On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top-trending stories in tech, including Apple CEO Tim Cook’s response to the worldwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, Amazon Air’s addition of 12 more cargo jets, the delay of Fortnite season 3, another successful SpaceX launch, and more.

Seyi Fabode, CEO & Founder of Varuna



The importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion has been a part of the mission for Varuna from the start. The data-driven IoT company works with small-and-medium-sized water utilities to maximize efficiencies while maintaining high-quality standards. We talked to CEO and Founder Seyi Fabode about his recent letter to investors – “An Answer to ‘What Can I Do? or ‘I Didn’t Know!’’

We then turn to the world of gaming, where we take a look at how major gaming companies are standing up to inequality and announcing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shirley Chung

Chef Shirley Chung, a finalist on Top Chef and owner and chef for Ms Chi Cafe, joins us to talk about her experience on Top Chef, and how she is developing a taste for modern Chinese cuisine.

Finally, we take a look at what’s happening in entertainment in our Reel News segment. This week, we talk about the struggles of AMC, as well as The Vast of Night, Spelling the Dream, The Mandalorian, and more.

