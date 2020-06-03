  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter bots, Amazon’s June event, Sega’s micro Game Gear

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including the surge of bot activity on Twitter, Amazon’s June discount event, Google’s $5 billion lawsuit, Sega’s micro Game Gear, Starlink’s latest batch of satellites, and more.

Sherrell Dorsey

Sherrell Dorsey, data journalist, social entrepreneur, and founder of The Plug, joins Nibler to discuss the tech industry’s response to racial injustice, and how The Plug has aggregated a list of companies that have taken a stand.

DT’s John Velasco then takes a deeper look into some of the new smart home security cameras, including the Google Nest Cam IQ, the Simplisafe SimpliCam, and the Logitech Circle.

Cara Cusumano

In-person film festivals have been canceled, but many are still taking place online. Cara Cusumano, festival director for the Tribeca Film Festival, talks about the We Are One Global Film Festival, which will highlight 100 films co-curated by 21 prolific festivals.

Finally, it’s time to check out what’s TBD this week with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week, we take a look at the successful SpaceX launch, as well as the planned missions to the moon and Mars.

