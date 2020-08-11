  1. Digital Trends Live

TikTok’s creator fund, TCL’s new TVs | Digital Trends Live

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech news of the day, including TikTok’s creator fund, Lucid Motors’ electric sedan with 500 miles of range, Android’s earthquake alert system, the Google Lookout app’s latest update, and more.

DT’s Caleb Denison joins the show to review TCL’s new TV line, the No. 2 TV brand in America. It’s TVs are consistently good and priced to undercut the other major players.

Tanner Wideman

We then speak with Tanner Wideman, owner and creator of the BarbarianBody fitness program on YouTube, which has has more than 750,000 subscribers.

