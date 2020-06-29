  1. Digital Trends Live

Starbucks pulls social media advertising and more | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top trending tech stories, including Starbucks (and others) pulling social media advertisements, Waze’s makeover, Prince’s entire catalog comes to TikTok, Twitter’s changes to 5G coronavirus flagging, 3D-printed food, and more.

Giuseppe Scionti

Giuseppe Scionti, founder and chief executive officer at Novameat, joins the program to talk about the race to produce a plant-based steak that is accessible, safe, and scalable, and that has customized nutritional values.

We then take a look at the automotive world, including Czinger’s 3D-printed hypercar and the hands-free Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Finally, DT’s Drew Prindle breaks down some of the top crowdfunding projects out there for the Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet segment. This week, he takes a look at the Bigsofti light, the TYXIT T.ONE audio system, and the Capra hiking chair.

