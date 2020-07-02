On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Caleb Denison discusses the top-trending stories in tech, including leaked images of the Galaxy Note 20, Apple reclosing more stores, PlayStation halting Facebook ads, and more.

Allison Schermerhorn

We then speak with Allison Schermerhorn, executive producer and showrunner of HBO’s Happily Ever Avatar, which follows three couples who met through playing video games.

Lisa Marie Segarra, DT’s gaming editor, then brings us the newest in the world of gaming, including the latest on NBA 2K21, the Xbox Summer Game Fest, and PlayStation independent titles.

Finally, we take a look at what’s new in movies and streaming, including the revival of Beavis and Butthead, and DC superheroes on HBO Max.

