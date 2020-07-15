  1. Digital Trends Live

Clearview A.I.’s privacy complaint , UAE goes to Mars | Digital Trends Live

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including Clearview A.I.’s privacy complaint, Katy Perry and the Tomorrowland festival, Nissan’s e-SUV, a wearable glucose reader, the United Arab Emirates’ Mars mission, and more.

Aedan Macdonald

Aedan Macdonald, founder and program manager of Justice Through Code at Columbia University, discusses the free program that teaches formerly incarcerated individuals to code.

DT’s Luke Larsen then joins the program to talk about the five best AMD laptop computers, including laptops from HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and Dell.

Finally, we check out what’s TBD with DT’s Jess Surbaugh and Adrien Warner. This week, they discuss the new Peacock app, which will carry the debut of Brave New World, and more.

