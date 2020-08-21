On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech stories of the day, including a reprieve for Uber and Lyft, news publishers joins the app store fight, iPhone 12 rumors, Blue Origin’s lunar lander, A.I. versus an F-16, and more.

DT writer Maya Shwayder joins the program for our Tech Briefs segment, where she breaks down the biggest tech topics from this past week, including the rideshare battles and the Epic fight against the App Store.

Devin Druid

Nibler speaks with Devin Druid, from Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, about his upcoming Western horror film The Pale Door.

Editors' Recommendations