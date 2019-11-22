Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Cybertruck reveal, a new Half-Life, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nick Mokey dive into the biggest-trending news stories in tech, including Tesla’s Cybertruck reveal, the latest on Facebook political ads, the Half-Life: Alyx release date, a drone that launches from a cannon, and more.

Riley Winn then hits the red carpet at the premiere for Eko, where he interviews the cast and crew of four new shows premiering on the interactive platform.

It’s then time for Tech Briefs with Ken Yeung, who reviews the biggest tech stories from this past week, including the Cybertruck, Google Stadia, and Uber Audio.

David Katz, executive vice president and head of digital at Fox Sports, discusses the decline in cable subscriptions, and how the network is on the leading edge of streaming success.

Nibler then speaks with Daniel Shapiro, director of global leader partnerships for Red Points, about how the company protects brands and content owners against counterfeiting and piracy.

It’s then time to take control of your money with Porter Gale, chief marketing officer of Personal Capital, who uses state-of-the-art tech to provide investors with a complete financial picture.

Then it’s time to catch up on all the entertainment that might have fallen through the cracks with our Between the Streams segment, where we take a look at Disney+, Star Trek 4, and Joker sequel rumors.

Next week is Black Friday, so we take a look at how to be a savvy shopper, and how to find the best deals before the deals.

