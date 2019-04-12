Digital Trends Live: Disney Plus, The Simulation Hypothesis, and more

Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discussed trending tech news like the official launch date for Disney Plus, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket mission, and the unusual way you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Later on, we welcomed Kamaj Silva, the CEO and founder of Sneakertub, to the show to talk about the world’s only sneaker subscription service. We were also joined by DT’s Entertainment Editor Ryan Waniata to talk about what’s being offered in Disney Plus.

Chris Sheldrick of what3words also dropped by Digital Trends Live to discuss reliable addressing. We also welcomed computer scientist and video game developer Rizwan Virk, to the show to speak about his latest book, The Simulation Hypothesis.

