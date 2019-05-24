Share

On Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT senior writer Parker Hall discuss the biggest tech stories of the day, including SpaceX’s successful Starlink satellite launch, Facebook’s plans for a cryptocurrency to rival Bitcoin, the Senate passing a bill to curb robocalls, a Game of Thrones finale wrap-up, Tech Briefs, and more.

Todd Richmond, the director of the Tech & Narrative Lab, joins the show to talk about what a connected Internet of Things could mean to the technologies that help us curb pollution.

Later in the show we welcome Peter Yared, chief executive officer and founder of InCountry, a company that ensures business security by keeping personal and compliance data in its country of origin.

Nibler then sits down with Brent Hieggelke, chief marketing officer of Crowdstreet, a real estate crowdfunding platform for accredited investors.

Finally, Nibler is joined by Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, to round out the show with their weekly Tech Briefs segment, where they discuss the biggest tech stories of the past week.