On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including confirmation of the new iPhone 11 design, leaked images of the Nintendo Switch mini console, Samsung’s roll-up display phone, a virtual reality massage center, insect meat, and more.

Contributing Editor Luke Dormehl joins us to talk about the rise in insect-based proteins, and how scientists are using bugs to make efficient proteins for the world’s growing population.

We then break down the new Nvidia Super RTX GPUs with DT Computing Editor Luke Larsen, who delves into the announced specs, pricing, and availability.

Jason Yim, chief executive officer and executive creative director of Trigger, joins us to talk about creating AR experiences for properties like Spider-Man and Toy Story, and how 5G can lead to an explosion of AR use.