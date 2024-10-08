 Skip to main content
The iPhone 17 Pro may get an exciting new color

By
Possible colors for the iPhone 17 Pro.
Majin Bu

Desert Titanium, Blue Titanium, Deep Purple, Sierra Blue, Pacific Blue, and Midnight Green are the unique colors introduced on the iPhone Pro series over the years, alongside various gold, black, and white hues. We might get another in 2025 with the iPhone 17 Pro.

Leaker Majin Bu says Apple is thinking about releasing iPhone 17 Pro models in a few brighter or more saturated colors, such as Dark Green, Teal, and Green.

As someone who would love to see a brighter iPhone 17 Pro released, I’m not quite ready to believe this leak. For one, Bu has a somewhat mixed track record regarding Apple rumors. It’s also important to note that the next batch of iPhone Pro models almost certainly won’t be released for another 11 months. While Apple may be testing colors for the iPhone 17 Pro, it seems a bit early to speculate, as the iPhone 16 series was only released last month.

Finally, would Apple actually release iPhone Pro models in such vibrant colors? It’s possible, but the company hasn’t done so yet. Instead, it has reserved more intense and vivid color options for the regular iPhone lineup, like the pink and aquamarine options for the iPhone 16.

iPhone 17 Pro mockup in teal.
Majin Bu

Let’s imagine that Apple is testing out different colors for future iPhones, similar to the ones in Bu’s mock-ups. If these colors are not intended for the standard iPhone 17 and are too unconventional for the iPhone 17 Pro series, Apple might consider them for another upcoming handset.

The iPhone lineup for next year is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition, the iPhone 17 Air/Slim. The iPhone 17 Air/Slim is rumored to be the thinnest iPhone yet and may be significantly different from the other models in the series. Wouldn’t that be the best iPhone to come in at least one hyper-saturated color?

These are still early days, so we can expect many more iPhone 17 leaks to be revealed in the coming months. Stay tuned.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
