Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Parker Hall to discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including the Justice Department’s antitrust review of big tech, UPS’ foray into drones, the original Apollo 11 tapes, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch, and much more.

Micah Jackson, chief executive officer and founder of Esqapes, joins the show to talk about immersive tech in the relaxation industry, and how VR to is used to create immersive relaxation rooms.

Nibler then welcomes CROP Infrastructure Corp CEO and Director Michael Yorke to the show to discuss the future of cannabis cultivation, and how the company is working to industrialize cannabis farming.

Finally, we are joined by Charles Lee, CEO of Ideation, a strategic services company helping visionaries realize their billion-dollar ideas.