Digital Trends Live: Amazon robots, Huawei OS, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata journey through the jungle of tech news on a quest for the biggest stories. In the news today: Amazon’s delivery robots are on the loose, Huawei’s reveal of its long-awaited HarmonyOS, and Facebook is offering news outlets money in order to host their stories on Facebook’s News tab.

Over in DT’s New York City office, Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan spoke with Patricia Georgiu, head of paartnerships and business development at Jigsaw, a division of Google parent company Alphabet that’s dedicated to combating online extremism and protecting the ideals of the free internet.

Later in the show, Nibler is joined by Flipboard Tech Editor Ken Yeung for Tech Briefs, the weekly podcast where Nibler and Yeung discuss the biggest stories of the week — in this case, everything we learned about at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

For many consumers, ethics has become a big factor in how they shop, and Nibler spoke to Jennifer Johnson, CEO of Trestle, about her organization’s role in educating consumers on how socially responsible different companies are.

Finally, Kaplan sat down for a chat with Mike Rosenthal, co-founder of Fanaply, a company that uses blockchain to create digital collectibles.