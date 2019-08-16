Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Motorola’s plan to stop vertical videos, UPS starts using autonomous deliveries, Spotify may be raising its prices, and more.

Nibler then welcomes Phil Dunkelberger, president and chief executive officer of Nok Nok Labs, to discuss the importance of data security and multi-factor authentication for protecting personal data.

Christine Moseley, founder and CEO of Full Harvest, joins the show to talk about their online marketplace for farmers and buyers to sell imperfect produce and help eliminate food waste.

And it’s Friday, which means Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, joins us to wrap up the biggest tech stories of the past week for our Tech Briefs segment. He discusses such stories as Snapchat’s new glasses, the CBS-Viacom merger, and California’s ban on facial recognition for law enforcement.

Finally we are joined by Marc Ferrentino, chief strategy officer for Yext, who talks about how to establish brand recognition through search, and the importance of proper data indexing to improve brand awareness.