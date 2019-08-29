On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Adrien Warner discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including Apple’s apology for listening to Siri conversations, Tesla’s launch of its own car insurance, an improved Galaxy Fold, an opportunity for students to name the NASA Mars rover, a dissolving stealth glider, and more.

Later, we talk with James Segil, co-founder and president of Openpath, about secure access systems for the modern office that improve workplace efficiency and security.

Virgil Wong, executive director of digital experience and creative at HGS Digital, then speaks about the digital experience and how marketers need to use analytics to gain a better understanding of their individual members’ motivations, needs, questions, and concerns.

Finally, we speak with Takuma Sato, winner of the 2018 Grand Prix of Portland, as well as 2017 Indy 500, about attempting to repeat his win during the August 30 to September 1 run of the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway.