On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discuss the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including Google Play Pass’ new ad-free games, Amazon’s rumored earbud fitness trackers, Boston Dynamics’s latest robots, an autonomous trash can, and more.

We then speak with Brooke Hopper, lead designer for Drawing & Painting at Adobe, about Adobe Fresco, a fresh take on digital drawing and painting, as well as the creative process and building an app.

Next we talk with Jeremy Helfand, vice president and head of ad platforms at Hulu, who discusses the company’s approach to ad-driven content, and designing ads that improve user experience.



Finally, we discuss the use of A.I. chatbot integration into social media and customer service to improve sporting events with Alex Beckman, founder and chief executive officer of GameOn, and Kalin Stanojev, the company’s co-founder and chief product officer.

