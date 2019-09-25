Digital Trends Live: Amazon event coverage, Mario Kart mobile, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul discuss the biggest trending stories in tech, including coverage of Amazon’s latest announcements, a new “surround screen,” a mind-reading wristband from Facebook, the arrival Mario Kart mobile, and more.

We then speak with Adam Hildreth, founder and chief executive officer of Crisp, who discusses brand appropriation, social media abuse, and how to protect your brand’s online reputation.

Dominik Heinrich, director of innovation for World Food Programme, then talks about how the UN is using tech to fight global hunger via its food app, blockchain, and biometrics.

Finally, Taleb Brahim, engineer at World Food Programme and Oxfam, and Nina Schroeder, head of scale-up enablement at the World Food Programme, join us to talk about how the WFP is using hydroponics to grow crops in the desert to help put food on the tables of refugee families.

