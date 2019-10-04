On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney break down the biggest trending stories in tech, including Instagram’s new Threads feature, Uber Works launches in Chicago, robot taxies in Las Vegas, a drone helps rob a food cart, and more.

We then go down to TwitchCon 2019 with Riley Winn, who talks with Preston “Priestahh” Greiner, a professional Call of Duty gamer, about his favorite game that’s not Call of Duty.

Assi Gol, chief commercial officer of Sight Diagnostics, joins us to discuss how to use blood work, field testing, and artificial intelligence to cut down lab diagnostics from days to minutes.

We then join Felicia Miranda and Gabe Gurwin in New York to break down the new Ghost Recon: Breakpoint game, and if it’s something you need to add to your gaming catalog.

We then go to Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, who joins us for Tech Briefs, our segment that wraps up all the biggest stories of the past week in tech, including all the new Microsoft Surface devices.

Nibler then talks with Zach Benson, founder of Asssistagram.us, about how to grow your Instagram audience even though many of their automated tools have been shut down.

Finally, Nibler and Ryan Waniata wrap up the week with Between the Streams, our segment highlighting the biggest entertainment stories of the past week, including Joker, Birds of Prey, and His Dark Materials.

