On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen break down the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a recap of the Made By Google event, a Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer, Ford’s trunk drone, Gita the grocery-carrying robot, and more.

Nibler talks with Lindsay Gorrill, chief executive officer of Kore Power, a company focused on building data center batteries, about putting green power into grid storage.

We then go to Jeremy Kaplan, DT editor-in-chief, who is live at the Made By Google event, where he goes hands-on with a Google Pixel 4 phone, and tests to see if the camera is as good as a professional camera.

Ron Ryder, CEO of Image Metrics, joins the show to discuss Hollywood visual effects and deepfakes, as well as the next generation of facial imaging.

Nibler discusses “going nuclear” for better imaging resolution with Evan Sengbusch, president of Phoenix, the first non-reactor facility to offer commercial neutron imaging services anywhere in the world.

Finally, we attempt to uncover the world’s lost cities with Albert Lin, host of the National Geographic show Lost Cities, who talks about LIDAR and other modern exploration technologies.

