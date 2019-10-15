Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Made By Google wrap-up, Fortnite Chapter 2, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen break down the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including a recap of the Made By Google event, a Fortnite Chapter 2 trailer, Ford’s trunk drone, Gita the grocery-carrying robot, and more.

Nibler talks with Lindsay Gorrill, chief executive officer of Kore Power, a company focused on building data center batteries, about putting green power into grid storage.

We then go to Jeremy Kaplan, DT editor-in-chief, who is live at the Made By Google event, where he goes hands-on with a Google Pixel 4 phone, and tests to see if the camera is as good as a professional camera.

Ron Ryder, CEO of Image Metrics, joins the show to discuss Hollywood visual effects and deepfakes, as well as the next generation of facial imaging.

Nibler discusses “going nuclear” for better imaging resolution with Evan Sengbusch, president of Phoenix, the first non-reactor facility to offer commercial neutron imaging services anywhere in the world.

Finally, we attempt to uncover the world’s lost cities with Albert Lin, host of the National Geographic show Lost Cities, who talks about LIDAR and other modern exploration technologies.

Editors' Recommendations

Digital Trends Live: Fortnite season 10, Pixel 4 event, Disney+ offerings

episode 233 the end fortnite map season 10 11 chapter 2 new

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Simplified solar power and self-healing jackets

ikea plans to bring its super affordable solar panels eight more countries panel mem 3

Digital Trends Live: The best of DT Live, plus a brand-new Between the Streams

netflix martin scorsese the irishman robert deniro news

Digital Trends Live: iPhone 2020 rumors, PlayStation goes Android, moon cotton

episode 228 maxresdefault

A flexible iPhone 8 and Microsoft’s heavy handed installer

a flexible iphone 8 and microsofts heavy handed installer dt daily 00 40 27 still004

A black hole for urine and Mark Zuckerberg gives his Facebook fortune away | DT Daily

mark zuckerberg giving away facebook fortune to good causes dt daily 00 22 01 still006

Adobe pulls Creative Cloud update after files go AWOL on Macs

4K UHD TV and PSVR may be pushing Sony to update the PS4 early