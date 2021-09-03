Fortnite‘s final live even, which will wrap up Chapter 2, Season 7, is on the way. Players will be able to queue up in the new playlist for the occasion, called Operation: Sky Fire, on Sunday, September 12.

This finale for the chapter and season of Fortnite marks the end of the alien saga in the popular battle royale. The event entails invading the alien mothership to deliver a message to the extraterrestrial invaders.

The Operation: Sky Fire event playlist will be available 30 minutes before the event begins. Anyone who wants to join in should log in and queue into the playlist in order to reserve a spot. There are 16 lobby slots for the event, allowing for giant parties of friends to play together.

The event also includes an in-game sale for vending machines and the gold bar reset for the season. This in-game sale begins at 7 a.m. PT in September 9. You’ll also be rewarded extra XP for spending these bars during this time.

This ending will also mark the closing of the current Battle Pass, so anyone who hasn’t finished unlocking everything should complete any remaining quests, including those from the Superman event, before Operation: Sky Fire begins. You should also redeem all your Battle Stars and Alien Artifacts, or the game will automatically redeem rewards and styles for you.

Quests outside of the Battle Pass will be carried over into the following season of the game.

Fortnite‘s Chapter 2,Season 7 finale event playlist will be available at 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 12.

