Once you’ve finished eating your Thanksgiving leftovers and before you start decorating your Christmas tree, it’s time to get ready for Fracture, the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale event. Epic Games recently revealed more details about the event in a blog post, letting players and content creators know what to expect and how to prepare for it.

Epic took fans by surprise during the Fortnite Championship Series Invitational tournament last week with the announcement that Fortnite Chapter 3 will end a year earlier than the last two, providing just a teaser card and very little information about the finale event other than the December 3 launch date. Today, though, the company released key art for the event and extra details for how it will go forward. Here’s what you need to know so you don’t miss the event.

When is the Fracture event?

The Fracture event will occur at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 3. The Fracture playlist will open up 30 minutes before the event starts, so you can jump into the game early to reserve your spot.

If you log into the event late, you’ll be able to join the event in progress until 4:40 p.m. ET. Although these events usually last 12 to 15 minutes, the 40-minute grace period suggests that the Fracture event will be held for a longer time than the last two. Once the 40 minutes are up, the servers will go offline until the next season begins. This is a once-of-a-kind event, so you may want to record everything if you’re a content creator or an eager Fortnite fan.

How to play the Fracture event

If you plan to play with a group, the Fracture event supports squads of up to four people, so you’ll want to queue into the event together as early as possible. If you’re without a squad, you’ll be able to use an Emote created specifically for this event while you’re running around the apocalyptic island to form one.

Are you going to be away from your console or simply don’t have one? You can play the Fracture event via cloud streaming on PC or mobile thanks to Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now.

What to do before the Fracture event

The Fracture event is less than two weeks from now, which gives you plenty of time to cross some things off your Things to Do Before The End of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 bucket list.

The first thing you want to do, if you haven’t already, is to unlock every item you want out of the Chapter 3, Season 4 Battle Pass. That includes any stylish skins like Spider-Gwen, Meow Skulls, Celestial, Spectral, and Lennox Rose, among others. You’ll also want to grab rewards that are unlocked via Quests, such as The Herald skin and its accessories, and any other reward you haven’t spent your Battle Stars on. Once this season ends, any leftover Battle Stars you have will unlock the first rewards available in the Battle Pass for the next season.

You may also want to complete every quest in Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack so that you unlock all the items that come with it, including the Ayida skin and the Ayida Style. The quests in the pack expire on December 2.

There are also two weekly events you’ll want to participate in. The first is Avian Ambush Week, where loot-holding chickens have taken over the island’s wildlife and you have to complete chicken-themed quests to boost your XP starting now through 9 a.m. ET on November 29. The Bargain Bin, which starts the same day and runs through 3 p.m. ET on December 3, will give you big discounts for character items and other services so you can save your gold bars.

Fracture event rewards

Those who participate in the Fracture event will earn the Toasty Roast emote. It depicts two people sitting in foldable chairs roasting marshmallows over the fire pit. To receive this emote, you’ll need to log into Fortnite between 9 a.m. ET on December 2 and 2:45 a.m. ET on December 4.

