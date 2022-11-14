Epic Games has teased the next major Fortnite in-game event, Fracture, which will end Chapter 3 earlier than expected.

The event was announced at the end of the Fortnite Champion Series Invitational on Sunday night, the first in-person Fortnite tournament since 2019. After trophies were presented to the winners of this year’s competition, Epic teased the title card for Fortnite Fracture, marking it as the finale of Chapter 3. It’s scheduled to take place at 4 p.m. ET on December 3.

While details of the Fortnite Chapter 3 finale event leave much to be desired, fans expressed shock at Epic announcing the end of the current chapter a year earlier than the last two chapters, and after only four seasons. Fortnite Chapter 1 lasted nearly two years, from October 25, 2017, through October 13, 2019; Chapter 2 started on October 15, 2019 and ended on December 4, 2021, bringing an apocalyptic end to the original island and transporting players to a new one for Chapter 3.

Rumors have been circulating within the game’s data-mining community over the last couple of months that Fortnite Chapter 4 will bring yet another new map, which the game files have called Asteria. Chapter 4 may break the two-year pattern of game reboots, but Fortnite maintains a pattern of having the maps’ names start with the letter “A.” The map in Chapter 1 was named Athena, followed by Apollo in Chapter 2, and then Artemis in Chapter 3 — all of which are named after Greek gods.

Meanwhile, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney confirmed the rumors that the Unreal Editor will be coming to Fortnite in January 2023. Data miners were expecting it to come out at the same time Chapter 4 begins, but Sweeney says the feature was delayed. At least newcomers will learn how to play Fortnite in its Tutorial Mode.

Editors' Recommendations