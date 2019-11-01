Digital Trends Live: Google buys Fitbit, Razr pics, Apple TV+, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Drew Prindle discuss the top trending tech stories of the day, including Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, leaked Razr smartphone pics, the arrival of Apple TV+, the U.S. Interior Department’s grounding of its fleet of drones, and more.

This week in our Work/Life segment, Nibler and Ciara Pressler discuss the challenges faced by workers trying to figure out what their bosses are thinking, and the steps they can take to be sure to stay on the same page as their company.

Adrien Warner joins Nibler to break down the biggest stories in entertainment from this past week for Between the Streams. Topics include the launch of Apple TV+, Netflix’s The Witcher, and The Great British Baking Show.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, joins us for Tech Briefs, a wrap-up of the biggest tech stories of this past week, including the streaming wars, Apple AirPods Pro, HBO Max, and more.

DT writer Luke Dormehl joins the show to talk about lidar technology, and why two professors at Colorado State University want to lidar-scan the entire surface of the earth.

Nibler then speaks with Karsten Temme, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pivot Bio, about reinventing fertilizers without pollutants, and how the company is harnessing the power of microbes to create next-gen fertilizers.

Finally, we talk with Matt Saincome, founder and CEO of The Hard Times, and Bill Conway, its editor-in-chief, to talk about their new book, and the history of punk and hardcore music.

