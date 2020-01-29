On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata delve into the biggest-trending stories in tech, including SpaceX’s successful launch of 60 more satellites, Apple’s biggest quarter yet, the Justice Department’s focus on robocallers, robots teaching robots, and more.

We then return to our weeklong Super Bowl LIV coverage in Miami, where Riley Winn talks to several of the game’s biggest players about how social media and new technology have impacted NFL broadcasts.

Nick Cop

Next up, Nick Cop, U.S. CEO of N26, Inc., discusses its mobile-first banking platform, which now serves millions of U.S. customers.

Luke Larsen, DT computing editor, then joins Nibler to take a look at the legacy of the MacBook Air, which launched 12 years ago, and how the laptop defined the decade.

Todd Ballard

Nibler talks with Todd Ballard, chief marketing officer of GoPro, about the 45 winners announced in the GoPro Million Dollar Challenge.

Rick Butler

Finally, we speak with Rick Butler, chief digital officer of National CineMedia, about tech and the silver screen. From AR tech to VR screen innovations, the moviegoing experience is being greatly impacted by technology.

