On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nick Mokey discuss the top-trending stories in tech, including updates on the Mobile World Congress event, a Samsung Galaxy recap, plant-based corned beef, custom emojis, robot boats, and more.

Nick Rossmann

We then turn to the topic of security with Nick Rossmann, lead for intelligence research and operations at IBM‘s X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS), who discusses how user error is still at the heart of digital security.

Luke Larsen, DT computing editor, later joins Nibler to talk about building apps for a dual-screen future, and the impact that is having on developers.

Bill Smith

Bill Smith, chief executive officer at Landing, then joins the program to talk about its travel and living app for long-term stays, and how it’s allowing mobile professionals to find a place to stay without having to buy.

Christina Mace-Turner

Nibler then speaks with Christina Mace-Turner, founder and CEO of Mab & Stoke, about making supplements more transparent and accessible in an industry that is approaching $43 billion in annual sales.

Finally, it’s time again for our new segment, TBD, where Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh dive into the world on online dating apps, and how users can perform due diligence in using these types of apps.

