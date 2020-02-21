Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter fact checks, Whitney’s hologram, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Caleb Denison dig into the biggest-trending topics in tech, including Twitter’s new fact-check feature, Whitney Houston’s hologram tour, Korean boy band BTS, Facebook’s pay-for-your-voice plans, and more.

Mike Bilder

Jack is back! We talk with Mike Bilder, chief executive officer of Jackbox Games, about the return of You Don’t Know Jack and other classic games included in a new party pack.

We’re then hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra to discuss its features, and why its camera is the reason to get this phone.

Trevor Martin

Trevor Martin, co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Biosciences, joins the program to talk about DNA sequencing for faster disease detection.

Ken Yeung, technology editor at Flipboard, later joins us for his weekly Tech Briefs segment, where he rounds up the tech news from the past week, including Jeff Bezos’ climate commitment and CBS All Access.

Todd Rywolt

Next up, DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan joins us from our New York studios to speak with Todd Rywolt, vice president of sales and marketing for Rollplay, about its latest ride-on toys at the 2020 North American International Toy Fair.

Finally, we have our TBD segment with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh, who discuss what exactly happens to a body when it’s exposed to outer space.

