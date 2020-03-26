On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler discusses the top tech topics of the day, including using technology against the coronavirus, hospitals turn to VR, Space Force’s first mission, Netflix may throttle HD, and more.

Andy Palmer

Andy Palmer, chief executive officer and co-founder of Tamr Inc., speaks with Nibler about a possible supply chain disruption that may begin to affect tech products in mid-April.

We then turn to the gaming world as Nintendo plans to donate 9,500 masks to emergency workers,. We’ll also discuss the release of the new games Animal Crossing, Doom Eternal, and Half Life: Alyx.

DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison then joins the program to talk home theater and the possibility of Netflix having to reduce its streaming speed in America the same way it has been asked to do in Europe.

As theaters across the globe are shut down, Hollywood is reeling (no pun intended) from the effects of the coronavirus. Erin Keeney talks about how studios are dealing with the crisis, and where you’ll be able to stream the newest releases.

Rob Ellin

Finally, we speak with Rob Ellin, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of LiveXLive Media Inc., to discuss its kickoff of a living room concert series that begins tomorrow, March 27.

