Digital Trends Live: Facebook outage, best of SXSW, and more

On Thursday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Chris DeGraw discussed trending tech news like Google employee Emma Haruka Iwao breaking a Guinness World Record by calculating 31.4 trillion digits of pi, and the Great Facebook and Instagram Outage of 2019.

We were also joined by Jake Chamseddine, a photographer and member of the Sony Alpha Collective, who has documented the lives of musical artists such as Lorde, Galantis, Panic! at the Disco, and more. Digital Trends correspondent Pavi Dinamani also dropped by the show to discuss the best of SXSW, and emerging technologies editor Drew Prindle talked about the latest version of the OneWheel, the OneWheel Pint.

