Digital Trends Live: Robocalls, robot dogs, and tech in government

On episode 92 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney tackled the biggest stories from the world of tech and interviewed some fascinating guests. On today’s docket: MoviePass is back, and it’s offering free movies … if you watch ads and let them scan your face via your phone. Also, AT&T’s CEO got a robocall during a live interview, proving the plague can catch anybody, and a new robot dog has emerged from the uncanny valley.

Later in the show, Greg spoke to Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read to talk about tech issues the state government is looking at, including the potential of 5G, lack of internet access in rural areas, and blockchain.

Over in DT’s New York City studio, gaming editor Felicia Miranda interviewed Natalie Casanova, also known as ZombiUnicorn, to talk about Casanova’s career as a Twitch personality.

Finally, Greg spoke to Zach Sims of Codecademy, an online platform that offers interactive coding lessons.