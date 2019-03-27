Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold, DNA-based data storage, and more

Share

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Riley Winn discussed trending tech topics like the latest release day information for the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei smartglasses, and Spotify’s third podcast-related acquisition in two months.

We were joined by Angela Santomero, a co-creator of Blues Clues and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, to talk about her new book Radical Kindness and her PBS special about the book. Emerging technology writer Luke Dormehl also stopped by to discuss Microsoft’s DNA-based data storage breakthrough.

Later in the show, we welcomed Maggie McGrath to Digital Trends Live, editor of Forbes Women which is dedicated to covering all angles of female entrepreneurship. And last but not least, Aaron Smith of ADP dropped by the show to talk about his company’s latest mobile app.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday