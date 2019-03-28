Digital Trends Live: Robocall crackdown, delivery drones, and more

Share

On episode 97 of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and special guest Myq Kaplan broke down the biggest news stories from the world of tech and interviewed some interesting guests. On the news docket today: Samsung released footage of robot arms stress-testing its Galaxy Fold phone, the Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on robocall operations, and UPS is getting into drone delivery.

Later in the show, Nibler spoke to Emily Fink, chief marketing officer of Liberty Mutual, to talk about how the insurance company is offering consumers customized coverage.

Also on the show, Nibler spoke to entrepreneur Chris Heuer about how the culture of Silicon Valley has gone sour, leading to toxicity and burnout.

Finally, Nibler interviewed Steve Spohn, chief operating officer of AbleGamers, an organization that “helps people with disabilities be able to play video games again,” Spohn explains, “through using technology to bridge the gap between desire and ability. We give people actual, physical controllers, whether that’s making it from parts we have in the shop, 3D printing, or just buying some technology off the shelf, like an Xbox adaptive controller.”