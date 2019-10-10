On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Caleb Denison and Adrien Warner dig into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including Facebook’s Libra goes to Congress, the Google Pixel Watch, Apple caves to China, an affordable robotic arm, and more.

We then speak with Dan Magnuszewski, co-founder and chief technology officer at ACV Auctions, who talks about the first-ever tool for mobile vehicle undercarriage imaging.

It’s then time for our Reel News segment with and Riley Winn, who talk about the biggest movies opening this weekend and what you should be seeing, including Jojo Rabbit, Jexi, and Parasite.

Kevin Freeburger, director of identity programs at Valid, then discusses the pros and cons of facial recognition, and if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.

Finally, we talk with Wade Foster, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zapier, about automation and connecting the world’s apps.

